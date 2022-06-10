Schließen

Distress in a longitudinal study of a population with nonspecific low back pain

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anne-Kathrin PuschmannORCiDGND, Heidrun BeckORCiD, Marcus SchiltenwolfORCiDGND, Pia-Maria WippertORCiDGND, Frank Mayer
ISSN:0033-3174
ISSN:1534-7796
Title of parent work (English):Psychosomatic medicine
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/10
Volume:79
Number of pages:2
First page:A20
Last Page:A21
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.