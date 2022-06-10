Schließen

Cities as nuclei of sustainability?

  • We have assembled CO2 emission figures from collections of urban GHG emission estimates published in peer-reviewed journals or reports from research institutes and non-governmental organizations. Analyzing the scaling with population size, we find that the exponent is development dependent with a transition from super- to sub-linear scaling. From the climate change mitigation point of view, the results suggest that urbanization is desirable in developed countries. Further, we compare this analysis with a second scaling relation, namely the fundamental allometry between city population and area, and propose that density might be a decisive quantity too. Last, we derive the theoretical country-wide urban emissions by integration and obtain a dependence on the size of the largest city.

Metadaten
Author details:Diego RybskiORCiDGND, Dominik Edwin ReusserORCiDGND, Anna-Lena Winz, Christina Fichtner, Till Sterzel, Jürgen Peter KroppORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0265813516638340
ISSN:2399-8083
ISSN:2399-8091
Title of parent work (English):Environment and Planning B: Urban Analytics and City Science
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/01
Publication year:2016
Release date:2022/06/10
Tag:Scaling; allometry; cities; climate change; development process
Volume:44
Issue:3
Number of pages:16
First page:425
Last Page:440
Funding institution:Ministry for Education and Research of Germany under the rooftop of the Potsdam Research Cluster for Georisk Analysis, Environmental Change and Sustainability (PROGRESS) [03IS2191B]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

