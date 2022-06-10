Cities as nuclei of sustainability?
- We have assembled CO2 emission figures from collections of urban GHG emission estimates published in peer-reviewed journals or reports from research institutes and non-governmental organizations. Analyzing the scaling with population size, we find that the exponent is development dependent with a transition from super- to sub-linear scaling. From the climate change mitigation point of view, the results suggest that urbanization is desirable in developed countries. Further, we compare this analysis with a second scaling relation, namely the fundamental allometry between city population and area, and propose that density might be a decisive quantity too. Last, we derive the theoretical country-wide urban emissions by integration and obtain a dependence on the size of the largest city.
|Author details:
|Diego RybskiORCiDGND, Dominik Edwin ReusserORCiDGND, Anna-Lena Winz, Christina Fichtner, Till Sterzel, Jürgen Peter KroppORCiDGND
|Scaling; allometry; cities; climate change; development process
