Gold Nanolenses Self-Assembled by DNA Origami
- Nanolenses are self-similar chains of metal nanoparticles, which can theoretically provide extremely high field enhancements. Yet, the complex structure renders their synthesis challenging and has hampered closer analyses so far. Here, DNA origami is used to self-assemble 10, 20, and 60 nm gold nanoparticles as plasmonic gold nanolenses (AuNLs) in solution and in billions of copies. Three different geometrical arrangements are assembled, and for each of the three designs, surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) capabilities of single AuNLs are assessed. For the design which shows the best properties, SERS signals from the two different internal gaps are compared by selectively placing probe dyes. The highest Raman enhancement is found for the gap between the small and medium nanoparticle, which is indicative of a cascaded field enhancement.
|Christian HeckORCiDGND, Julia PrinzORCiDGND, Andre Dathe, Virginia Merk, Ondrej Stranik, Wolfgang Fritzsche, Janina Kneipp, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsphotonics.6b00946
|2330-4022
|ACS Photonics
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2017/05/17
|2017
|2022/06/10
|DNA origami; SERS; gold nanoparticles; nanolenses; plasmonics
|4
|8
|1123
|1130
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); European Regional Development Fund (EFRE); University of Potsdam; Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM); ERC [259432 (MULTIBIOPHOT)]; DFG (SALSA) [GSC 1013]; Marie Curie FP7 Integration Grant
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert