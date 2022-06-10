Schließen

Gold Nanolenses Self-Assembled by DNA Origami

  • Nanolenses are self-similar chains of metal nanoparticles, which can theoretically provide extremely high field enhancements. Yet, the complex structure renders their synthesis challenging and has hampered closer analyses so far. Here, DNA origami is used to self-assemble 10, 20, and 60 nm gold nanoparticles as plasmonic gold nanolenses (AuNLs) in solution and in billions of copies. Three different geometrical arrangements are assembled, and for each of the three designs, surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) capabilities of single AuNLs are assessed. For the design which shows the best properties, SERS signals from the two different internal gaps are compared by selectively placing probe dyes. The highest Raman enhancement is found for the gap between the small and medium nanoparticle, which is indicative of a cascaded field enhancement.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian HeckORCiDGND, Julia PrinzORCiDGND, Andre Dathe, Virginia Merk, Ondrej Stranik, Wolfgang Fritzsche, Janina Kneipp, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsphotonics.6b00946
ISSN:2330-4022
Title of parent work (English):ACS Photonics
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/17
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/10
Tag:DNA origami; SERS; gold nanoparticles; nanolenses; plasmonics
Volume:4
Number of pages:8
First page:1123
Last Page:1130
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); European Regional Development Fund (EFRE); University of Potsdam; Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM); ERC [259432 (MULTIBIOPHOT)]; DFG (SALSA) [GSC 1013]; Marie Curie FP7 Integration Grant
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

