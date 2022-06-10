Schließen

Влияние сенсомоторных стереотипоВ на понимание пространстВенных конструкций

  • In an eye-tracking study we tested the hypothesis that comprehension is facilitated by a match between the order of the verb and its arguments in a sentence and the order of the actual sensorimotor interaction with these objects (for example, in the phrase put the bag into the box, the order of the arguments corresponds to the order of motor actions: take the bag, put it into the box) could facilitate comprehension of such constructions. We tested 40 native Russian speakers in a visual world sentence-picture matching task. In prepositional constructions, there was no difference between conditions that matched or mismatched sensorimotor stereotypes, whereas in instrumental constructions, sensorimotor stereotypes facilitated comprehension.

Metadaten
Author details:Anna K. LaurinaviehyuteORCiD, Anna V. Chrabaszcz, Nina O. Farizova, Valeria A. Tolkacheva, Olga V. DragoyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.31857/S0373658X0001002-1
ISSN:0373-658X
Title of parent work (Russian):Voprosy Jazykoznanij
Subtitle (Russian):данные дВижений глаз
Subtitle (English):evidence from eye-tracking
translated title (English):The influence of sensorimotor stereotypes on thecomprehension of spatial constructions
Publisher:Nauka
Place of publishing:Moskva
Publication type:Article
Language:Russian
Date of first publication:2016/11/22
Publication year:2016
Release date:2022/06/10
Tag:embodied cognition; eye-tracking; language comprehension; reversible constructions; sensorimotor bias
Issue:3
Number of pages:11
First page:99
Last Page:109
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

