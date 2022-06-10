Влияние сенсомоторных стереотипоВ на понимание пространстВенных конструкций
- In an eye-tracking study we tested the hypothesis that comprehension is facilitated by a match between the order of the verb and its arguments in a sentence and the order of the actual sensorimotor interaction with these objects (for example, in the phrase put the bag into the box, the order of the arguments corresponds to the order of motor actions: take the bag, put it into the box) could facilitate comprehension of such constructions. We tested 40 native Russian speakers in a visual world sentence-picture matching task. In prepositional constructions, there was no difference between conditions that matched or mismatched sensorimotor stereotypes, whereas in instrumental constructions, sensorimotor stereotypes facilitated comprehension.
|Anna K. LaurinaviehyuteORCiD, Anna V. Chrabaszcz, Nina O. Farizova, Valeria A. Tolkacheva, Olga V. DragoyORCiD
|данные дВижений глаз
|evidence from eye-tracking
|The influence of sensorimotor stereotypes on thecomprehension of spatial constructions
|embodied cognition; eye-tracking; language comprehension; reversible constructions; sensorimotor bias
