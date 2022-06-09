Schließen

Boundary problems on a manifold with edge

  • We establish a calculus of boundary value problems (BVPs) on a manifold N with boundary and edge, based on Boutet de Monvel’s theory of BVPs in the case of a smooth boundary and on the edge calculus, where in the present case the model cone has a base which is a compact manifold with boundary. The corresponding calculus with boundary and edge is a unification of both structures and controls different operator-valued symbolic structures, in order to obtain ellipticity and parametrices.

