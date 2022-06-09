Boundary problems on a manifold with edge
- We establish a calculus of boundary value problems (BVPs) on a manifold N with boundary and edge, based on Boutet de Monvel’s theory of BVPs in the case of a smooth boundary and on the edge calculus, where in the present case the model cone has a base which is a compact manifold with boundary. The corresponding calculus with boundary and edge is a unification of both structures and controls different operator-valued symbolic structures, in order to obtain ellipticity and parametrices.
|Sara KhalilORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557117500875
|1793-5571
|1793-7183
|Asian-European Journal of Mathematics
|World Scientific
|2017/04/27
|2017
|2022/06/09
|Fredholm property; distribution with asymptotics; ellipticity; manifolds with edge and boundary
|10
|2
