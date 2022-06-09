Path-dependent infinite-dimensional SDE with non-regular drift
- We establish in this paper the existence of weak solutions of infinite-dimensional shift invariant stochastic differential equations driven by a Brownian term. The drift function is very general, in the sense that it is supposed to be neither bounded or continuous, nor Markov. On the initial law we only assume that it admits a finite specific entropy and a finite second moment. The originality of our method leads in the use of the specific entropy as a tightness tool and in the description of such infinite-dimensional stochastic process as solution of a variational problem on the path space. Our result clearly improves previous ones obtained for free dynamics with bounded drift.
- Nous établissons, dans cet article, l’existence de solutions faibles pour un système infini-dimensionnel de diffusions browniennes. Le terme de dérive est véritablement général, au sens où il est supposé n’être ni borné, ni continu, ni Markovien. Nous supposons cependant que la loi initiale admet une entropie spécifique finie. L’originalité de notre méthode consiste en l’utilisation de la bornitude de l’entropie spécifique comme critère de tension et en l’identification des solutions du système comme solutions d’un problème variationnel sur l’espace des trajectoires. Notre résultat améliore clairement ceux préexistants concernant des dynamiques libres perturbées par des dérives bornées.
|David Dereudre, Sylvie RoellyGND
|Infinite-dimensional SDE; Non-Markov drift; Non-regular drift; Specific entropy; Variational principle
|Labex CEMPI [ANR-11-LABX-0007-01]
