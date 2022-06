Functional traits determine biomass dynamics, coexistence and energetics in plankton food webs

Plankton food webs are the basis of marine and limnetic ecosystems. Especially aquatic ecosystems of high biodiversity provide important ecosystem services for humankind as providers of food, coastal protection, climate regulation, and tourism. Understanding the dynamics of biomass and coexistence in these food webs is a first step to understanding the ecosystems. It also lays the foundation for the development of management strategies for the maintenance of the marine and freshwater biodiversity despite anthropogenic influences. Natural food webs are highly complex, and thus often equally complex methods are needed to analyse and understand them well. Models can help to do so as they depict simplified parts of reality. In the attempt to get a broader understanding of the complex food webs, diverse methods are used to investigate different questions. In my first project, we compared the energetics of a food chain in two versions of an allometric trophic network model. In particular, we solved the problem of unrealistically high

Plankton food webs are the basis of marine and limnetic ecosystems. Especially aquatic ecosystems of high biodiversity provide important ecosystem services for humankind as providers of food, coastal protection, climate regulation, and tourism. Understanding the dynamics of biomass and coexistence in these food webs is a first step to understanding the ecosystems. It also lays the foundation for the development of management strategies for the maintenance of the marine and freshwater biodiversity despite anthropogenic influences. Natural food webs are highly complex, and thus often equally complex methods are needed to analyse and understand them well. Models can help to do so as they depict simplified parts of reality. In the attempt to get a broader understanding of the complex food webs, diverse methods are used to investigate different questions. In my first project, we compared the energetics of a food chain in two versions of an allometric trophic network model. In particular, we solved the problem of unrealistically high trophic transfer efficiencies (up to 70%) by accounting for both basal respiration and activity respiration, which decreased the trophic transfer efficiency to realistic values of ≤30%. Next in my second project I turned to plankton food webs and especially phytoplankton traits. Investigating a long-term data set from Lake Constance we found evidence for a trade-off between defence and growth rate in this natural phytoplankton community. I continued working with this data set in my third project focusing on ciliates, the main grazer of phytoplankton in spring. Boosted regression trees revealed that temperature and predators have the highest influence on net growth rates of ciliates. We finally investigated in my fourth project a food web model inspired by ciliates to explore the coexistence of plastic competitors and to study the new concept of maladaptive switching, which revealed some drawbacks of plasticity: faster adaptation led to higher maladaptive switching towards undefended phenotypes which reduced autotroph biomass and coexistence and increased consumer biomass. It became obvious that even well-established models should be critically questioned as it is important not to forget reality on the way to a simplistic model. The results showed furthermore that long-term data sets are necessary as they can help to disentangle complex natural processes. Last, one should keep in mind that the interplay between models and experiments/ field data can deliver fruitful insights about our complex world.

