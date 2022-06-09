Schließen

Visual Metaphors in the Sciences

  • Recent philosophical analyses of the epistemic dimension of images in the sciences show a certain trend in acknowledging potential roles of these images beyond their merely decorative or pedagogical functions. We argue, however, that this new debate has yet paid little attention to a special type of pictures, we call ‘visual metaphor’, and its versatile heuristic potential in organizing data, supporting communication, and guiding research, modeling, and theory formation. Based on a case study of Conrad Hal Waddington’s epigenetic landscape images in biology, we develop a descriptive framework applicable to heuristic roles of various visual metaphors in the sciences.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jan BaedkeORCiDGND, Tobias SchöttlerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10838-016-9353-9
ISSN:0925-4560
ISSN:1572-8587
Title of parent work (English):Journal for General Philosophy of Science
Subtitle (English):the Case of Epigenetic Landscape Images
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Tag:Conrad Hal Waddington; Epigenetic landscape; Modelling; Scientific images; Theory formation; Visual metaphor
Volume:48
Number of pages:22
First page:173
Last Page:194
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.