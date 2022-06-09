Schließen

Acquisition of quantifier raising of a universal across an existential

  • Our paper reports an act out task with German 5- and 6-year olds and adults involving doubly-quantified sentences with a universal object and an existential subject. We found that 5- and 6-year olds allow inverse scope in such sentences, while adults do not. Our findings contribute to a growing body of research (e.g. Gualmini et al. 2008; Musolino 2009, etc.) showing that children are more flexible in their scopal considerations than initially proposed by the Isomorphism proposal (Lidz & Musolino 2002; Musolino & Lidz 2006). This result provides support for a theory of German, a “no quantifier raising”-language, in terms of soft violable constraints, or global economy terms (Bobaljik & Wurmbrand 2012), rather than in terms of hard inviolable constraints or rules (Frey 1993). Finally, the results are compatible with Reinhart’s (2004) hypothesis that children do not perform global interface economy considerations due to the increased processing associated with it.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Kriszta SzendrőiORCiD, Rebecca Schumacher, Tom FritzscheORCiDGND, Barbara HöhleORCiDGND
ISSN:2397-1835
Title of parent work (English):Glossa : a journal of general linguistics
Subtitle (English):Evidence from German
Publisher:Open Library of Humanities
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/10
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Tag:German language; interface economy; inverse scope reading; language development; quantifier raising
Volume:2
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:Collaborative Research Center "Information Structure: The Linguistic Means of Structuring Utterances, Sentences and Texts" - German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 632]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.