Imaginary Worlds and Their Borders: An Opinion Article
|Author details:
|Axel P. WiepkeORCiD, Alex MiklashevskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.793764
|ISSN:
|1664-1078
|Title of parent work (English):
|Frontiers Media SA
|Publisher:
|Frontiers Research Foundation
|Place of publishing:
|Lausanne, Schweiz
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/10/10
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/06/16
|Tag:
|embodied cognition; feeling of presence; fiction; imaginary world; mental simulation; narrative; virtual reality
|Volume:
|12
|Article number:
|793764
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|2
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Extern
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 767