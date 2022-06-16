Schließen

Imaginary Worlds and Their Borders: An Opinion Article

Author details:Axel P. WiepkeORCiD, Alex MiklashevskyORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-550991
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55099
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (767)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/16
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/06/16
Tag:embodied cognition; feeling of presence; fiction; imaginary world; mental simulation; narrative; virtual reality
Volume:12
Article number:793764
Number of pages:2
First page:1
Last Page:2
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

