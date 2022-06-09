Towards a system for complex analysis of security events in large-scale networks

After almost two decades of development, modern Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems still face issues with normalisation of heterogeneous data sources, high number of false positive alerts and long analysis times, especially in large-scale networks with high volumes of security events. In this paper, we present our own prototype of SIEM system, which is capable of dealing with these issues. For efficient data processing, our system employs in-memory data storage (SAP HANA) and our own technologies from the previous work, such as the Object Log Format (OLF) and high-speed event normalisation. We analyse normalised data using a combination of three different approaches for security analysis: misuse detection, query-based analytics, and anomaly detection. Compared to the previous work, we have significantly improved our unsupervised anomaly detection algorithms. Most importantly, we have developed a novel hybrid outlier detection algorithm that returns ranked clusters of anomalies. It lets an operator of a SIEM

After almost two decades of development, modern Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems still face issues with normalisation of heterogeneous data sources, high number of false positive alerts and long analysis times, especially in large-scale networks with high volumes of security events. In this paper, we present our own prototype of SIEM system, which is capable of dealing with these issues. For efficient data processing, our system employs in-memory data storage (SAP HANA) and our own technologies from the previous work, such as the Object Log Format (OLF) and high-speed event normalisation. We analyse normalised data using a combination of three different approaches for security analysis: misuse detection, query-based analytics, and anomaly detection. Compared to the previous work, we have significantly improved our unsupervised anomaly detection algorithms. Most importantly, we have developed a novel hybrid outlier detection algorithm that returns ranked clusters of anomalies. It lets an operator of a SIEM system to concentrate on the several top-ranked anomalies, instead of digging through an unsorted bundle of suspicious events. We propose to use anomaly detection in a combination with signatures and queries, applied on the same data, rather than as a full replacement for misuse detection. In this case, the majority of attacks will be captured with misuse detection, whereas anomaly detection will highlight previously unknown behaviour or attacks. We also propose that only the most suspicious event clusters need to be checked by an operator, whereas other anomalies, including false positive alerts, do not need to be explicitly checked if they have a lower ranking. We have proved our concepts and algorithms on a dataset of 160 million events from a network segment of a big multinational company and suggest that our approach and methods are highly relevant for modern SIEM systems.

…