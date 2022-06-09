Schließen

The role of SufS is restricted to Fe-S cluster biosynthesis in escherichia coli

  • In Escherichia coli, two different systems that are important for the coordinate formation of Fe–S clusters have been identified, namely, the ISC and SUF systems. The ISC system is the housekeeping Fe–S machinery, which provides Fe–S clusters for numerous cellular proteins. The IscS protein of this system was additionally revealed to be the primary sulfur donor for several sulfur-containing molecules with important biological functions, among which are the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) and thiolated nucleosides in tRNA. Here, we show that deletion of central components of the ISC system in addition to IscS leads to an overall decrease in Fe–S cluster enzyme and molybdoenzyme activity in addition to a decrease in the number of Fe–S-dependent thiomodifications of tRNA, based on the fact that some proteins involved in Moco biosynthesis and tRNA thiolation are Fe–S-dependent. Complementation of the ISC deficient strains with the suf operon restored the activity of Fe–S-containing proteins, including the MoaA protein, which is involved in theIn Escherichia coli, two different systems that are important for the coordinate formation of Fe–S clusters have been identified, namely, the ISC and SUF systems. The ISC system is the housekeeping Fe–S machinery, which provides Fe–S clusters for numerous cellular proteins. The IscS protein of this system was additionally revealed to be the primary sulfur donor for several sulfur-containing molecules with important biological functions, among which are the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) and thiolated nucleosides in tRNA. Here, we show that deletion of central components of the ISC system in addition to IscS leads to an overall decrease in Fe–S cluster enzyme and molybdoenzyme activity in addition to a decrease in the number of Fe–S-dependent thiomodifications of tRNA, based on the fact that some proteins involved in Moco biosynthesis and tRNA thiolation are Fe–S-dependent. Complementation of the ISC deficient strains with the suf operon restored the activity of Fe–S-containing proteins, including the MoaA protein, which is involved in the conversion of 5′GTP to cyclic pyranopterin monophosphate in the fist step of Moco biosynthesis. While both systems share a high degree of similarity, we show that the function of their respective l-cysteine desulfurase IscS or SufS is specific for each cellular pathway. It is revealed that SufS cannot play the role of IscS in sulfur transfer for the formation of 2-thiouridine, 4-thiouridine, or the dithiolene group of molybdopterin, being unable to interact with TusA or ThiI. The results demonstrate that the role of the SUF system is exclusively restricted to Fe–S cluster assembly in the cell.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Martin BühningGND, Angelo VallerianiORCiDGND, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biochem.7b00040
ISSN:0006-2960
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28323419
Title of parent work (English):Biochemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/04/11
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Volume:56
Number of pages:14
First page:1987
Last Page:2000
Funding institution:International Max Planck Research School on Multiscale Biosystems; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [LE1171/15-1, LE1171/11-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

