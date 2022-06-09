The role of SufS is restricted to Fe-S cluster biosynthesis in escherichia coli

In Escherichia coli, two different systems that are important for the coordinate formation of Fe–S clusters have been identified, namely, the ISC and SUF systems. The ISC system is the housekeeping Fe–S machinery, which provides Fe–S clusters for numerous cellular proteins. The IscS protein of this system was additionally revealed to be the primary sulfur donor for several sulfur-containing molecules with important biological functions, among which are the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) and thiolated nucleosides in tRNA. Here, we show that deletion of central components of the ISC system in addition to IscS leads to an overall decrease in Fe–S cluster enzyme and molybdoenzyme activity in addition to a decrease in the number of Fe–S-dependent thiomodifications of tRNA, based on the fact that some proteins involved in Moco biosynthesis and tRNA thiolation are Fe–S-dependent. Complementation of the ISC deficient strains with the suf operon restored the activity of Fe–S-containing proteins, including the MoaA protein, which is involved in the

In Escherichia coli, two different systems that are important for the coordinate formation of Fe–S clusters have been identified, namely, the ISC and SUF systems. The ISC system is the housekeeping Fe–S machinery, which provides Fe–S clusters for numerous cellular proteins. The IscS protein of this system was additionally revealed to be the primary sulfur donor for several sulfur-containing molecules with important biological functions, among which are the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) and thiolated nucleosides in tRNA. Here, we show that deletion of central components of the ISC system in addition to IscS leads to an overall decrease in Fe–S cluster enzyme and molybdoenzyme activity in addition to a decrease in the number of Fe–S-dependent thiomodifications of tRNA, based on the fact that some proteins involved in Moco biosynthesis and tRNA thiolation are Fe–S-dependent. Complementation of the ISC deficient strains with the suf operon restored the activity of Fe–S-containing proteins, including the MoaA protein, which is involved in the conversion of 5′GTP to cyclic pyranopterin monophosphate in the fist step of Moco biosynthesis. While both systems share a high degree of similarity, we show that the function of their respective l-cysteine desulfurase IscS or SufS is specific for each cellular pathway. It is revealed that SufS cannot play the role of IscS in sulfur transfer for the formation of 2-thiouridine, 4-thiouridine, or the dithiolene group of molybdopterin, being unable to interact with TusA or ThiI. The results demonstrate that the role of the SUF system is exclusively restricted to Fe–S cluster assembly in the cell.

…