Frequency doubling of incoherent light from a superluminescent diode in a periodically poled lithium niobate waveguide crystal

  The amplified spontaneous emission from a superluminescent diode was frequency doubled in a periodically poled lithium niobate waveguide crystal. The temporally incoherent radiation of such a superluminescent diode is characterized by a relatively broad spectral bandwidth and thermal-like photon statistics, as the measured degree of second order coherence, g((2))(0)= 1.9 +/- 0.1, indicates. Despite the non-optimized scenario in the spectral domain, we achieve six orders of magnitude higher conversion efficiency than previously reported with truly incoherent light. This is possible by using single spatial mode radiation and quasi phase matched material with a waveguide architecture. This work is a principle step towards efficient frequency conversion of temporally incoherent radiation in one spatial mode to access wavelengths where no radiation from superluminescent diodes is available, especially with tailored quasi phase matched crystals. The frequency doubled light might find application in imaging, metrology and quantum optics experiments.

Author details:Henning Kurzke, Jan KietheGND, Axel HeuerORCiDGND, Andreas JechowORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1612-202X/aa6889
ISSN:1612-2011
ISSN:1612-202X
Title of parent work (English):Laser physics letters
Publisher:IOP Publ.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/31
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Tag:incoherent radiation; nonlinear frequency conversion; periodically poled material; waveguides
Volume:14
Number of pages:5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

