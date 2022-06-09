Schließen

First trimester TTR-RBP4-ROH complex and angiogenic factors in the prediction of small for gestational age infant’s outcome

  To study the role of the TTR-RBP4-ROH complex components (transthyretin, serum retinol binding protein, retinol) and of angiogenic factors PlGF (placental growth factor) and sFlt-1 (soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1) in pregnancies complicated by small for gestational age infants (SGA). Case control study conducted on maternal serum collected between 11 + 0 to 13 + 6 weeks of gestation. TTR, RBP4, ROH, PlGF and sFlt-1 were measured in SGA patients (birth weight < 10%) who delivered at term (n = 37) and before 37 weeks of gestation (n = 17) and in a matched control group with uneventful pregnancies (n = 37). We found decreased RBP4 in SGA patients that delivered fetuses < 3% and in fetuses delivered after the 37 weeks of gestation compared to controls [1.50 (95% CI 1.40-1.75) vs 1.62 (95% CI 1.47-1.98), p < 0.05]. Further, we found lower PlGF and sFlt-1 concentrations in SGA that delivered before 37 weeks of gestation compared to controls (respectively, PIGF and sFlt-1: 39.7 pg/ml (95% CI 32.3-66.3) vs 62.9 pg/ml (95% CI 45.2-78.4) and 906 pg/ml (95% CI 727-1626) vs 1610 pg/ml (95% CI 1088-212), p < 0.05). First trimester maternal serum RBP4 and angiogenic factors PlGF and sFlt-1 can differently predict the timing of delivery of pregnancies complicated by SGA fetuses.

Metadaten
Author details:Arrigo FruscalzoORCiDGND, Julia-Marie FrommerGND, Ambrogio P. Londero, Andrea HenzeORCiDGND, Florian J. SchweigertORCiDGND, Jerzy-Roch NoferGND, Johannes SteinhardORCiDGND, Walter KlockenbuschGND, Ralf SchmitzGND, Jens RailaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00404-017-4338-4
ISSN:0932-0067
ISSN:1432-0711
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28337595
Title of parent work (English):Archives of gynecology and obstetrics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/23
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Tag:First trimester; Low birth weight; Marker; PlGF; Pregnancy; RBP4; Retinol; Small for gestational age; TTR; Vitamin A; sFlt-1
Volume:295
Number of pages:9
First page:1157
Last Page:1165
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

