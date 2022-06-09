Efficient light management by textured nanoimprinted layers for perovskite solar cells

Marko Jošt, Steve Albrecht, Lukas Kegelmann, Christian Michael Wolff, Felix Lang, Benjamin Lipovšek, Janez Krč, Lars Korte, Dieter Neher, Bernd Rech, Marko Topič
- Inorganic-organic perovskites like methylammonium-lead-iodide have proven to be an effective class of 17 materials for fabricating efficient solar cells. To improve their performance, light management techniques using textured surfaces, similar to those used in established solar cell technologies, should be considered. Here, we apply a light management foil created by UV nanoimprint lithography on the glass side of an inverted (p-i-n) perovskite solar cell with 16.3% efficiency. The obtained 1 mA cm(-2) increase in the short-circuit current density translates to a relative improvement in cell performance of 5%, which results in a power conversion efficiency of 17.1%. Optical 3D simulations based on experimentally obtained parameters were used to support the experimental findings. A good match between the simulated and experimental data was obtained, validating the model. Optical simulations reveal that the main improvement in device performance is due to a reduction in total reflection and that relative improvement in theInorganic-organic perovskites like methylammonium-lead-iodide have proven to be an effective class of 17 materials for fabricating efficient solar cells. To improve their performance, light management techniques using textured surfaces, similar to those used in established solar cell technologies, should be considered. Here, we apply a light management foil created by UV nanoimprint lithography on the glass side of an inverted (p-i-n) perovskite solar cell with 16.3% efficiency. The obtained 1 mA cm(-2) increase in the short-circuit current density translates to a relative improvement in cell performance of 5%, which results in a power conversion efficiency of 17.1%. Optical 3D simulations based on experimentally obtained parameters were used to support the experimental findings. A good match between the simulated and experimental data was obtained, validating the model. Optical simulations reveal that the main improvement in device performance is due to a reduction in total reflection and that relative improvement in the short-circuit current density of up to 10% is possible for large-area devices. Therefore, our results present the potential of light management foils for improving the device performance of perovskite solar cells and pave the way for further use of optical simulations in the field of perovskite solar cells.…
