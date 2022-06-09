Schließen

Efficient light management by textured nanoimprinted layers for perovskite solar cells

  • Inorganic-organic perovskites like methylammonium-lead-iodide have proven to be an effective class of 17 materials for fabricating efficient solar cells. To improve their performance, light management techniques using textured surfaces, similar to those used in established solar cell technologies, should be considered. Here, we apply a light management foil created by UV nanoimprint lithography on the glass side of an inverted (p-i-n) perovskite solar cell with 16.3% efficiency. The obtained 1 mA cm(-2) increase in the short-circuit current density translates to a relative improvement in cell performance of 5%, which results in a power conversion efficiency of 17.1%. Optical 3D simulations based on experimentally obtained parameters were used to support the experimental findings. A good match between the simulated and experimental data was obtained, validating the model. Optical simulations reveal that the main improvement in device performance is due to a reduction in total reflection and that relative improvement in theInorganic-organic perovskites like methylammonium-lead-iodide have proven to be an effective class of 17 materials for fabricating efficient solar cells. To improve their performance, light management techniques using textured surfaces, similar to those used in established solar cell technologies, should be considered. Here, we apply a light management foil created by UV nanoimprint lithography on the glass side of an inverted (p-i-n) perovskite solar cell with 16.3% efficiency. The obtained 1 mA cm(-2) increase in the short-circuit current density translates to a relative improvement in cell performance of 5%, which results in a power conversion efficiency of 17.1%. Optical 3D simulations based on experimentally obtained parameters were used to support the experimental findings. A good match between the simulated and experimental data was obtained, validating the model. Optical simulations reveal that the main improvement in device performance is due to a reduction in total reflection and that relative improvement in the short-circuit current density of up to 10% is possible for large-area devices. Therefore, our results present the potential of light management foils for improving the device performance of perovskite solar cells and pave the way for further use of optical simulations in the field of perovskite solar cells.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marko JoštORCiDGND, Steve AlbrechtORCiDGND, Lukas KegelmannORCiDGND, Christian Michael WolffORCiDGND, Felix LangORCiDGND, Benjamin Lipovšek, Janez Krč, Lars KorteORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Bernd RechORCiDGND, Marko TopičORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsphotonics.7b00138
ISSN:2330-4022
Title of parent work (English):ACS photonics
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/04/20
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Tag:UV nanoimprint lithography; antireflection; light management; optical simulations; perovskite solar cells
Volume:4
Number of pages:8
First page:1232
Last Page:1239
Funding institution:Slovenian Research Agency [P2-0197]; Slovenian Human Resources Development and Scholarship Fund; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) within the research initiative "Materialfor-schung fur die Energiewende" [03SF0540]; German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) through the "PersiST" project [0324037C]; Bavarian Ministry for Economics, Media, Energy and Technology through the joint project "Hi-ERN"
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

