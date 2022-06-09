Schließen

Acid sphingomyelinase mediates murine acute lung injury following transfusion of aged platelets

  • Pulmonary complications from stored blood products are the leading cause of mortality related to transfusion. Transfusion-related acute lung injury is mediated by antibodies or bioactive mediators, yet underlying mechanisms are incompletely understood. Sphingolipids such as ceramide regulate lung injury, and their composition changes as a function of time in stored blood. Here, we tested the hypothesis that aged platelets may induce lung injury via a sphingolipid-mediated mechanism. To assess this hypothesis, a two-hit mouse model was devised. Recipient mice were treated with 2 mg/kg intraperitoneal lipopolysaccharide (priming) 2 h before transfusion of 10 ml/kg stored (1-5 days) platelets treated with or without addition of acid sphingomyelinase inhibitor ARC39 or platelets from acid sphingomyelinase-deficient mice, which both reduce ceramide formation. Transfused mice were examined for signs of pulmonary neutrophil accumulation, endothelial barrier dysfunction, and histological evidence of lung injury. Sphingolipid profiles inPulmonary complications from stored blood products are the leading cause of mortality related to transfusion. Transfusion-related acute lung injury is mediated by antibodies or bioactive mediators, yet underlying mechanisms are incompletely understood. Sphingolipids such as ceramide regulate lung injury, and their composition changes as a function of time in stored blood. Here, we tested the hypothesis that aged platelets may induce lung injury via a sphingolipid-mediated mechanism. To assess this hypothesis, a two-hit mouse model was devised. Recipient mice were treated with 2 mg/kg intraperitoneal lipopolysaccharide (priming) 2 h before transfusion of 10 ml/kg stored (1-5 days) platelets treated with or without addition of acid sphingomyelinase inhibitor ARC39 or platelets from acid sphingomyelinase-deficient mice, which both reduce ceramide formation. Transfused mice were examined for signs of pulmonary neutrophil accumulation, endothelial barrier dysfunction, and histological evidence of lung injury. Sphingolipid profiles in stored platelets were analyzed by mass spectrophotometry. Transfusion of aged platelets into primed mice induced characteristic features of lung injury, which increased in severity as a function of storage time. Ceramide accumulated in platelets during storage, but this was attenuated by ARC39 or in acid sphingomyelinase-deficient platelets. Compared with wild-type platelets, transfusion of ARC39-treated or acid sphingomyelinase-deficient aged platelets alleviated lung injury. Aged platelets elicit lung injury in primed recipient mice, which can be alleviated by pharmacological inhibition or genetic deletion of acid sphingomyelinase. Interventions targeting sphingolipid formation represent a promising strategy to increase the safety and longevity of stored blood products.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mark J. McVeyORCiD, Michael Kim, Arata Tabuchi, Victoria Srbely, Lukasz JaptokGND, Christoph ArenzORCiD, Ori Rotstein, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, John W. Semple, Wolfgang M. KueblerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1152/ajplung.00317.2016
ISSN:1040-0605
ISSN:1522-1504
Title of parent work (English):American journal of physiology : Lung cellular and molecular physiology
Publisher:American Physiological Society
Place of publishing:Bethesda
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/09
Tag:acid sphingomyelinase; ceramide; platelets; storage; transfusion-related acute lung injury
Volume:312
Issue:5
Number of pages:13
First page:625
Last Page:637
Funding institution:Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR); Canadian Blood Services (CBS); Health Canada; CBS
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.