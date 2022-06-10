Ein konstruktivistisches Modell für die Didaktik der Informatik im Bachelorstudium
A constructivistic model for the didactics of computational science in bachelor studies
- Lehrende in der Lehrkräfteausbildung sind stets damit konfrontiert, dass sie den Studierenden innovative Methoden modernen Schulunterrichts traditionell rezipierend vorstellen. In Deutschland gibt es circa 40 Universitäten, die Informatik mit Lehramtsbezug ausbilden. Allerdings gibt es nur wenige Konzepte, die sich mit der Verbindung von Bildungswissenschaften und der Informatik mit ihrer Didaktik beschäftigen und keine Konzepte, die eine konstruktivistische Lehre in der Informatik verfolgen. Daher zielt diese Masterarbeit darauf ab, diese Lücke aufgreifen und anhand des „Didaktik der Informatik I“ Moduls der Universität Potsdam ein Modell zur konstruktivistischen Hochschullehre zu entwickeln. Dabei soll ein bestehendes konstruktivistisches Lehrmodell auf die Informatikdidaktik übertragen und Elemente zur Verbindung von Bildungswissenschaften, Fachwissenschaften und Fachdidaktiken mit einbezogen werden. Dies kann eine Grundlage für die Planung von Informatikdidaktischen Modulen bieten, aber auch als Inspiration zur ÜbertragungLehrende in der Lehrkräfteausbildung sind stets damit konfrontiert, dass sie den Studierenden innovative Methoden modernen Schulunterrichts traditionell rezipierend vorstellen. In Deutschland gibt es circa 40 Universitäten, die Informatik mit Lehramtsbezug ausbilden. Allerdings gibt es nur wenige Konzepte, die sich mit der Verbindung von Bildungswissenschaften und der Informatik mit ihrer Didaktik beschäftigen und keine Konzepte, die eine konstruktivistische Lehre in der Informatik verfolgen. Daher zielt diese Masterarbeit darauf ab, diese Lücke aufgreifen und anhand des „Didaktik der Informatik I“ Moduls der Universität Potsdam ein Modell zur konstruktivistischen Hochschullehre zu entwickeln. Dabei soll ein bestehendes konstruktivistisches Lehrmodell auf die Informatikdidaktik übertragen und Elemente zur Verbindung von Bildungswissenschaften, Fachwissenschaften und Fachdidaktiken mit einbezogen werden. Dies kann eine Grundlage für die Planung von Informatikdidaktischen Modulen bieten, aber auch als Inspiration zur Übertragung bestehender innovativer Lehrkonzepte auf andere Fachdidaktiken dienen. Um ein solches konstruktivistisches Lehr-Lern-Modell zu erstellen, wird zunächst der Zusammenhang von Bildungswissenschaften, Fachwissenschaften und Fachdidaktiken erläutert und anschließend die Notwendigkeit einer Vernetzung hervorgehoben. Hieran folgt eine Darstellung zu relevanten Lerntheorien und bereits entwickelten innovativen Lernkonzepten. Anknüpfend wird darauf eingegangen, welche Anforderungen die Kultusminister- Konferenz an die Ausbildung von Lehrkräften stellt und wie diese Ausbildung für die Informatik momentan an der Universität Potsdam erfolgt. Aus allen Erkenntnissen heraus werden Anforderungen an ein konstruktivistisches Lehrmodell festgelegt. Unter Berücksichtigung der Voraussetzungen der Studienordnung für das Lehramt Informatik wird anschließend ein Modell für konstruktivistische Informatikdidaktik vorgestellt. Weiterführende Forschung könnte sich damit auseinandersetzen, inwiefern sich die Motivation und Leistung im vergleich zum ursprünglichen Modul ändert und ob die Kompetenzen zur Unterrichtsplanung und Unterrichtsgestaltung durch das neue Modulkonzept stärker ausgebaut werden können.…
- Teachers in teacher training are always confronted with the fact that they present innovative methods of modern school teaching to students in a traditionally receptive way. In Germany, there are about 40 universities that train computational science with a focus on teaching. However, there are only a few concepts that deal with the connection of educational science and computer science with its didactics and no concepts that pursue constructivist teaching in computational science. Therefore, this master thesis aims to address this gap and to develop a model for constructivist university teaching based on the "Didactics of Computational Science I" module at the University of Potsdam. An existing constructivist teaching model is to be transferred to computational science didactics and elements for the connection of general pedagogy, scientific theory and didactics are to be included. This can provide a basis for planning computational science didactic modules, but also serve as inspiration for transferring existing innovativeTeachers in teacher training are always confronted with the fact that they present innovative methods of modern school teaching to students in a traditionally receptive way. In Germany, there are about 40 universities that train computational science with a focus on teaching. However, there are only a few concepts that deal with the connection of educational science and computer science with its didactics and no concepts that pursue constructivist teaching in computational science. Therefore, this master thesis aims to address this gap and to develop a model for constructivist university teaching based on the "Didactics of Computational Science I" module at the University of Potsdam. An existing constructivist teaching model is to be transferred to computational science didactics and elements for the connection of general pedagogy, scientific theory and didactics are to be included. This can provide a basis for planning computational science didactic modules, but also serve as inspiration for transferring existing innovative teaching concepts to other subject didactics. In order to create such a constructivist teaching-learning model, the interrelationship of general pedagogy, scientific theory and didactics is first explained and then the necessity of networking is emphasized. This is followed by a presentation of relevant learning theories and innovative learning concepts already developed. Subsequently, the requirements of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (Kultusministerkonferenz) for the training of teachers and how this training for computer science is currently carried out at the University of Potsdam are discussed. From all findings, requirements for a constructivist teaching model are defined. Taking into account the requirements of the study regulations for the computer science teaching profession, a model for constructivist computer science didactics is then presented. Further research could address the extent to which motivation and performance change in comparison to the original module and whether the competencies for lesson planning and lesson design can be more developed on base of the new module concept.…
|Author details:
|Anika Katleen CichallaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-550710
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55071
|Reviewer(s):
|Andreas SchwillGND, Alexander HackeORCiD
|Publication type:
|Master's Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/03/31
|Release date:
|2022/06/10
|Tag:
|Hochschulbildung; Informatik; Informatikdidaktik; Konstruktivismus; Lehrkräfteausbildung
Computational Science; construktivism; didactics; education; teacher training; university education
|Number of pages:
|66
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International