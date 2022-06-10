Ein konstruktivistisches Modell für die Didaktik der Informatik im Bachelorstudium

Teachers in teacher training are always confronted with the fact that they present innovative methods of modern school teaching to students in a traditionally receptive way. In Germany, there are about 40 universities that train computational science with a focus on teaching. However, there are only a few concepts that deal with the connection of educational science and computer science with its didactics and no concepts that pursue constructivist teaching in computational science. Therefore, this master thesis aims to address this gap and to develop a model for constructivist university teaching based on the "Didactics of Computational Science I" module at the University of Potsdam. An existing constructivist teaching model is to be transferred to computational science didactics and elements for the connection of general pedagogy, scientific theory and didactics are to be included. This can provide a basis for planning computational science didactic modules, but also serve as inspiration for transferring existing innovative

Teachers in teacher training are always confronted with the fact that they present innovative methods of modern school teaching to students in a traditionally receptive way. In Germany, there are about 40 universities that train computational science with a focus on teaching. However, there are only a few concepts that deal with the connection of educational science and computer science with its didactics and no concepts that pursue constructivist teaching in computational science. Therefore, this master thesis aims to address this gap and to develop a model for constructivist university teaching based on the "Didactics of Computational Science I" module at the University of Potsdam. An existing constructivist teaching model is to be transferred to computational science didactics and elements for the connection of general pedagogy, scientific theory and didactics are to be included. This can provide a basis for planning computational science didactic modules, but also serve as inspiration for transferring existing innovative teaching concepts to other subject didactics. In order to create such a constructivist teaching-learning model, the interrelationship of general pedagogy, scientific theory and didactics is first explained and then the necessity of networking is emphasized. This is followed by a presentation of relevant learning theories and innovative learning concepts already developed. Subsequently, the requirements of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (Kultusministerkonferenz) for the training of teachers and how this training for computer science is currently carried out at the University of Potsdam are discussed. From all findings, requirements for a constructivist teaching model are defined. Taking into account the requirements of the study regulations for the computer science teaching profession, a model for constructivist computer science didactics is then presented. Further research could address the extent to which motivation and performance change in comparison to the original module and whether the competencies for lesson planning and lesson design can be more developed on base of the new module concept.

