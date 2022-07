Localisation of deformation is a ubiquitous feature in continental rift dynamics and observed across drastically different time and length scales. This thesis comprises one experimental and two numerical modelling studies investigating strain localisation in (1) a ductile shear zone induced by a material heterogeneity and (2) in an active continental rift setting. The studies are related by the fact that the weakening mechanisms on the crystallographic and grain size scale enable bulk rock weakening, which fundamentally enables the formation of shear zones, continental rifts and hence plate tectonics. Aiming to investigate the controlling mechanisms on initiation and evolution of a shear zone, the torsion experiments of the experimental study were conducted in a Patterson type apparatus with strong Carrara marble cylinders with a weak, planar Solnhofen limestone inclusion. Using state-of-the-art numerical modelling software, the torsion experiments were simulated to answer questions regarding localisation procedure like stress

Localisation of deformation is a ubiquitous feature in continental rift dynamics and observed across drastically different time and length scales. This thesis comprises one experimental and two numerical modelling studies investigating strain localisation in (1) a ductile shear zone induced by a material heterogeneity and (2) in an active continental rift setting. The studies are related by the fact that the weakening mechanisms on the crystallographic and grain size scale enable bulk rock weakening, which fundamentally enables the formation of shear zones, continental rifts and hence plate tectonics. Aiming to investigate the controlling mechanisms on initiation and evolution of a shear zone, the torsion experiments of the experimental study were conducted in a Patterson type apparatus with strong Carrara marble cylinders with a weak, planar Solnhofen limestone inclusion. Using state-of-the-art numerical modelling software, the torsion experiments were simulated to answer questions regarding localisation procedure like stress distribution or the impact of rheological weakening. 2D numerical models were also employed to integrate geophysical and geological data to explain characteristic tectonic evolution of the Southern and Central Kenya Rift. Key elements of the numerical tools are a randomized initial strain distribution and the usage of strain softening. During the torsion experiments, deformation begins to localise at the limestone inclusion tips in a process zone, which propagates into the marble matrix with increasing deformation until a ductile shear zone is established. Minor indicators for coexisting brittle deformation are found close to the inclusion tip and presumed to slightly facilitate strain localisation besides the dominant ductile deformation processes. The 2D numerical model of the torsion experiment successfully predicts local stress concentration and strain rate amplification ahead of the inclusion in first order agreement with the experimental results. A simple linear parametrization of strain weaking enables high accuracy reproduction of phenomenological aspects of the observed weakening. The torsion experiments suggest that loading conditions do not affect strain localisation during high temperature deformation of multiphase material with high viscosity contrasts. A numerical simulation can provide a way of analysing the process zone evolution virtually and extend the examinable frame. Furthermore, the nested structure and anastomosing shape of an ultramylonite band was mimicked with an additional second softening step. Rheological weakening is necessary to establish a shear zone in a strong matrix around a weak inclusion and for ultramylonite formation. Such strain weakening laws are also incorporated into the numerical models of the Southern and Central Kenya Rift that capture the characteristic tectonic evolution. A three-stage early rift evolution is suggested that starts with (1) the accommodation of strain by a single border fault and flexure of the hanging-wall crust, after which (2) faulting in the hanging-wall and the basin centre increases before (3) the early-stage asymmetry is lost and basinward localisation of deformation occurs. Along-strike variability of rifts can be produced by modifying the initial random noise distribution. In summary, the three studies address selected aspects of the broad range of mechanisms and processes that fundamentally enable the deformation of rock and govern the localisation patterns across the scales. In addition to the aforementioned results, the first and second manuscripts combined, demonstrate a procedure to find new or improve on existing numerical formulations for specific rheologies and their dynamic weakening. These formulations are essential in addressing rock deformation from the grain to the global scale. As within the third study of this thesis, where geodynamic controls on the evolution of a rift were examined and acquired by the integration of geological and geophysical data into a numerical model.

