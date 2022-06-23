Ingeborg Bachmanns „Malina“ als Verarbeitungsprozess von Traumata
Ingeborg Bachmann's „Malina“ as a process of coping with trauma
- Inspiriert durch die bis dato unveröffentlichten privaten Aufzeichnungen Ingeborg Bachmanns in dem 2017 erschienenen ersten Band Male Oscuro der neuen Ingeborg-Bachmann-Gesamtausgabe der Salzburger Bachmann Edition, untersucht die vorliegende Arbeit die Zusammenhänge zwischen dem Leben und Schreiben der österreichischen Autorin. Dabei werden die gedanklichen Parallelen zwischen den privaten Aufzeichnungen und Bachmanns Roman Malina als Idee für einen neuen Deutungsansatz genutzt. Hierbei steht jedoch bewusst statt einer typisch biografischen Lesart spezifisch die ästhetische Umsetzung der beobachteten Parallelen im Vordergrund, welche mithilfe von narratologischen, stilistischen und linguistischen Elementen auf ihre Stichhaltigkeit geprüft werden. Die vorliegende Arbeit stellt daraufhin die These auf, dass Malina einen individuellen Verarbeitungsprozess von Traumata beschreibt, welcher gleichzeitig durch die im Text beschriebenen negativen Einflüsse der Gesellschaft auf diesen Prozess auch als eine umfassende GesellschaftskritikInspiriert durch die bis dato unveröffentlichten privaten Aufzeichnungen Ingeborg Bachmanns in dem 2017 erschienenen ersten Band Male Oscuro der neuen Ingeborg-Bachmann-Gesamtausgabe der Salzburger Bachmann Edition, untersucht die vorliegende Arbeit die Zusammenhänge zwischen dem Leben und Schreiben der österreichischen Autorin. Dabei werden die gedanklichen Parallelen zwischen den privaten Aufzeichnungen und Bachmanns Roman Malina als Idee für einen neuen Deutungsansatz genutzt. Hierbei steht jedoch bewusst statt einer typisch biografischen Lesart spezifisch die ästhetische Umsetzung der beobachteten Parallelen im Vordergrund, welche mithilfe von narratologischen, stilistischen und linguistischen Elementen auf ihre Stichhaltigkeit geprüft werden. Die vorliegende Arbeit stellt daraufhin die These auf, dass Malina einen individuellen Verarbeitungsprozess von Traumata beschreibt, welcher gleichzeitig durch die im Text beschriebenen negativen Einflüsse der Gesellschaft auf diesen Prozess auch als eine umfassende Gesellschaftskritik aufgefasst werden kann. Diese Gesellschaftskritik ist jedoch nicht auf eine Faschismus- oder Patriarchatskritik reduziert, sondern lässt sich, gemäß der Ergebnisse dieser Arbeit, auf jegliche Formen des Machtmissbrauchs auf sämtlichen Ebenen der Gesellschaft beziehen. Die These stützt sich dabei auf ein close reading der im Roman beschriebenen traumatischen Erfahrungen, welche sich sowohl auf individuelle traumatische Erfahrungen (Inzest) als auch auf kollektive traumatische Erfahrungen (Holocaust) beziehen und dadurch der im Text veranschaulichten gesellschaftlichen Abwehr dieser Traumata eine besondere Wirkungskraft verleihen. Die narrativ-psychologisch motivierte Untersuchung des Romans knüpft dabei an den jüngeren Forschungsstand an und versucht sich an einer explizit werkimmanent argumentierenden Analyse, um so nahe liegende biografische Fehlschlüsse bewusst zu vermeiden. Nach einer Exposition des Themas und einem kurzen Überblick über die relevante Forschungsliteratur wird im Hauptteil die These handlungslogisch anhand spezifischer Textstellen untersucht und gleichzeitig mit stilistischen und narratologischen Detailanalysen unterstützt. Im Fazit wird die untersuchte These abschließend im Hinblick auf die eigene Erzählpoetik Bachmanns betrachtet und mit intertextuell anknüpfenden Themengebieten erweitert. Das Ende des Romans wird dabei mit Hilfe des narrativ-psychologischen Ansatzes positiv gedeutet, nämlich als die Lösung des im Verlauf des Erzähltextes bearbeiteten Problems: die Auflösung einer Trauma-bedingten Informationsblockade. Damit wird das bereits vielfach interpretierte Ende des Romans nicht als Tod der Ich-Figur gedeutet, sondern als Befreiung eben dieser aus dem Trauma-fördernden System der Romanwelt. Solchermaßen gelesen stellt Bachmann mit Malina einen - im Sinne der von ihr geforderten ‚neuen Literatur’ - durch und durch Erkenntnis anregenden, interdisziplinären Zusammenhang her, welcher die Beziehungen zwischen Trauma und Tabu, Krankheit und Gesellschaft, Opfer und Täter, Verarbeitung und Verdrängung kunstvoll zu beschreiben vermag. Der Roman bricht damit den Bann der Sprachlosigkeit rund um den zweiten Weltkrieg und veranschaulicht eindrucksvoll den individuellen Prozess eines traumatisierten weiblichen Ichs, das vom Vergessen über das Erinnern zum Ansprechen und anschließenden Überwinden seiner Traumata gelangt – und damit beispielhaft die Strukturen von Machtmissbrauch durchbricht.…
- Drawing inspiration from the previously unpublished private notes of Ingeborg Bachmann in Male Oscuro, the first volume of the new complete edition of the Salzburg Bachmann Edition published in 2017, this bachelor thesis explores the correlation between the life and the writing of the Austrian author. In doing so, the conceptual parallels between the private notes and Bachmann's novel Malina are used as inspiration for a new interpretation of the novel. However, instead of conducting a traditional biographical analysis, the focus is intentionally placed on the aesthetic implementation of the observed parallels, which are then validated with the help of narratological, stylistic, and linguistic elements. According to the findings of this paper, the novel describes the process of dealing with trauma while simultaneously illustrating the negative influences of society on this process and is thus offering an extensive social critique. Nevertheless, this critique is not reduced to mere criticism of fascism or the patriarchy as previousDrawing inspiration from the previously unpublished private notes of Ingeborg Bachmann in Male Oscuro, the first volume of the new complete edition of the Salzburg Bachmann Edition published in 2017, this bachelor thesis explores the correlation between the life and the writing of the Austrian author. In doing so, the conceptual parallels between the private notes and Bachmann's novel Malina are used as inspiration for a new interpretation of the novel. However, instead of conducting a traditional biographical analysis, the focus is intentionally placed on the aesthetic implementation of the observed parallels, which are then validated with the help of narratological, stylistic, and linguistic elements. According to the findings of this paper, the novel describes the process of dealing with trauma while simultaneously illustrating the negative influences of society on this process and is thus offering an extensive social critique. Nevertheless, this critique is not reduced to mere criticism of fascism or the patriarchy as previous research argues, but can, as this paper demonstrates, be applied to all forms of power abuse within all levels of society. The thesis is supported by a close reading of the traumatic experiences described in the novel, which refer to both individual traumatic experiences (incest) and collective traumatic experiences (Holocaust), thus giving the societal defence mechanisms depicted in the text a particular potency. The psychologically motivated approach of this paper ties in with the current state of research and attempts an explicitly text-based argumentation in order to intentionally avoid inherent biographical misconceptions. The paper starts with an exposition of the topic and a brief literature review, followed by an examination of specific text passages relevant to the thesis statement in the body of the paper. Within four chapters, the analysis is supported by detailed stylistic and narratological assessments. In conclusion, the examined thesis is then reviewed with regard to important intertextual references and Bachmann's own view on narration. Due to the narrative-psychological approach, the end of the novel is then interpreted positively, as the resolution of a trauma-related information blockade and thus as the liberation of the protagonist from the trauma-promoting social structures of the Malina world. Thus read, Bachmann's Malina establishes an insightful, interdisciplinary framework that skillfully describes the relationships between trauma and taboo, illness and society, victim and perpetrator, healing and denial. Such, the novel breaks the silence surrounding the events of the Second World War and impressively illustrates the process of a traumatized female ego. One that progresses from forgetting to remembering, to addressing and then overcoming its trauma, thus breaching the structures of power abuse with exemplary clarity.…
|Malina Haid
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-550339
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55033
|Andreas DegenORCiDGND
|Ulrike Schneider, Andreas Degen
|Bachelor Thesis
|German
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/08/03
|2022/06/23
|Erzählpoetik; Gesellschaftskritik; Holocaust; Ingeborg Bachmann; Inzest; Machtmissbrauch; Male Oscuro; Malina; Sprachlosigkeit; Trauma; Täter; Verarbeitung; Verarbeitungsprozess; psychologisch
Ingeborg Bachmann; Malina; narration; taboo; trauma
|29
|GN 2949
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|4 Sprache / 43 Deutsch, germanische Sprachen allgemein / 430 Germanische Sprachen; Deutsch
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International