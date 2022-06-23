Ingeborg Bachmanns „Malina“ als Verarbeitungsprozess von Traumata

Drawing inspiration from the previously unpublished private notes of Ingeborg Bachmann in Male Oscuro, the first volume of the new complete edition of the Salzburg Bachmann Edition published in 2017, this bachelor thesis explores the correlation between the life and the writing of the Austrian author. In doing so, the conceptual parallels between the private notes and Bachmann's novel Malina are used as inspiration for a new interpretation of the novel. However, instead of conducting a traditional biographical analysis, the focus is intentionally placed on the aesthetic implementation of the observed parallels, which are then validated with the help of narratological, stylistic, and linguistic elements. According to the findings of this paper, the novel describes the process of dealing with trauma while simultaneously illustrating the negative influences of society on this process and is thus offering an extensive social critique. Nevertheless, this critique is not reduced to mere criticism of fascism or the patriarchy as previous

Drawing inspiration from the previously unpublished private notes of Ingeborg Bachmann in Male Oscuro, the first volume of the new complete edition of the Salzburg Bachmann Edition published in 2017, this bachelor thesis explores the correlation between the life and the writing of the Austrian author. In doing so, the conceptual parallels between the private notes and Bachmann's novel Malina are used as inspiration for a new interpretation of the novel. However, instead of conducting a traditional biographical analysis, the focus is intentionally placed on the aesthetic implementation of the observed parallels, which are then validated with the help of narratological, stylistic, and linguistic elements. According to the findings of this paper, the novel describes the process of dealing with trauma while simultaneously illustrating the negative influences of society on this process and is thus offering an extensive social critique. Nevertheless, this critique is not reduced to mere criticism of fascism or the patriarchy as previous research argues, but can, as this paper demonstrates, be applied to all forms of power abuse within all levels of society. The thesis is supported by a close reading of the traumatic experiences described in the novel, which refer to both individual traumatic experiences (incest) and collective traumatic experiences (Holocaust), thus giving the societal defence mechanisms depicted in the text a particular potency. The psychologically motivated approach of this paper ties in with the current state of research and attempts an explicitly text-based argumentation in order to intentionally avoid inherent biographical misconceptions. The paper starts with an exposition of the topic and a brief literature review, followed by an examination of specific text passages relevant to the thesis statement in the body of the paper. Within four chapters, the analysis is supported by detailed stylistic and narratological assessments. In conclusion, the examined thesis is then reviewed with regard to important intertextual references and Bachmann's own view on narration. Due to the narrative-psychological approach, the end of the novel is then interpreted positively, as the resolution of a trauma-related information blockade and thus as the liberation of the protagonist from the trauma-promoting social structures of the Malina world. Thus read, Bachmann's Malina establishes an insightful, interdisciplinary framework that skillfully describes the relationships between trauma and taboo, illness and society, victim and perpetrator, healing and denial. Such, the novel breaks the silence surrounding the events of the Second World War and impressively illustrates the process of a traumatized female ego. One that progresses from forgetting to remembering, to addressing and then overcoming its trauma, thus breaching the structures of power abuse with exemplary clarity.

