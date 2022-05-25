Schließen

Starch Granule Size and Morphology of Arabidopsis thaliana Starch-Related Mutants Analyzed during Diurnal Rhythm and Development

  • Transitory starch plays a central role in the life cycle of plants. Many aspects of this important metabolism remain unknown; however, starch granules provide insight into this persistent metabolic process. Therefore, monitoring alterations in starch granules with high temporal resolution provides one significant avenue to improve understanding. Here, a previously established method that combines LCSM and safranin-O staining for in vivo imaging of transitory starch granules in leaves of Arabidopsis thaliana was employed to demonstrate, for the first time, the alterations in starch granule size and morphology that occur both throughout the day and during leaf aging. Several starch-related mutants were included, which revealed differences among the generated granules. In ptst2 and sex1-8, the starch granules in old leaves were much larger than those in young leaves; however, the typical flattened discoid morphology was maintained. In ss4 and dpe2/phs1/ss4, the morphology of starch granules in young leaves was altered, with a moreTransitory starch plays a central role in the life cycle of plants. Many aspects of this important metabolism remain unknown; however, starch granules provide insight into this persistent metabolic process. Therefore, monitoring alterations in starch granules with high temporal resolution provides one significant avenue to improve understanding. Here, a previously established method that combines LCSM and safranin-O staining for in vivo imaging of transitory starch granules in leaves of Arabidopsis thaliana was employed to demonstrate, for the first time, the alterations in starch granule size and morphology that occur both throughout the day and during leaf aging. Several starch-related mutants were included, which revealed differences among the generated granules. In ptst2 and sex1-8, the starch granules in old leaves were much larger than those in young leaves; however, the typical flattened discoid morphology was maintained. In ss4 and dpe2/phs1/ss4, the morphology of starch granules in young leaves was altered, with a more rounded shape observed. With leaf development, the starch granules became spherical exclusively in dpe2/phs1/ss4. Thus, the presented data provide new insights to contribute to the understanding of starch granule morphogenesis.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1245.pdfeng
    (3921KB)

    SHA-512:9a4aa4e082ea89a121ce174ac0f6c54309d117bb8c43894ec06383d400bda95dc338def513e72335f8092db39ccb2b335cbe1816bf2c32a97f46a6d7e5353290

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Qingting Liu, Yuan Zhou, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-550291
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55029
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1245)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Add person:Janusz Kapusniak, Idalina Gonçalves
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/25
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/05/25
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; LCSM; starch granule; starch granule morphology; starch granule size; starch metabolism
Volume:26
Article number:5859
Print run:19
Number of pages:9
First page:1
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.