Rezension von Stephen Harrison, Christopher Pelling (eds.): Classical Scholarship and its History. From the Renaissance to the Present. Essays in Honour of Christopher Stray (Trends in Classics – Scholarship in the Making Vol. 1)

Metadaten
Author details:Jens FischerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol14.194
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (German):thersites 14
Subtitle (German):Berlin/Boston: De Gruyter, 2021. Pp. 428. ISBN: 978-3-11-071817-1. € 119.95
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Date of first publication:2022/05/09
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/05/25
Volume:2022
Issue:14
First page:168
Last Page:174
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 14
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

