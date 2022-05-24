Demagogen dichten
- Manipulative rhetoric is a common issue in ancient sources. As the issue of political populism and rhetoric still attracts a high degree of interest among a wide range of people, the author, a singer-songwriter, attempts to ‘revive’ these ancient sources and to adapt them into a lyrical/musical format for modern audiences, in order to test different strategies of manipulation and gauge the reactions of modern audiences. The following article describes the process of adapting and performing two of these experiments, as well as the results and feedback from audiences. The ancient case studies chosen for this are Thucydides’ description of how Alcibiades lead the Athenians into a fatal expedition to Sicily, and Xenophon’s blames of two public orators for executing Athenian generals after the battle of Arginusae through their manipulative speeches.
|Author details:
|Xenia Hanisch
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol14.201
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Title of parent work (German):
|thersites 14
|Subtitle (German):
|Antike Szenen als Gegenstand moderner Gedankenexperimente
|Editor(s):
|Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/09
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2022/05/24
|Volume:
|2022
|Issue:
|14
|Number of pages:
|20
|First page:
|121
|Last Page:
|140
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 14
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International