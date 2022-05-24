Spring Issue

Schließen

Author details:Jennifer CromwellORCiDGND, Alexander Brück, Luis Unceta GómezORCiDGND, Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND, Florian FreitagORCiDGND, Xenia Hanisch, Sophie Dix, Silvia Klohr, Clara Brilke, Jacqueline KloosterORCiDGND, Jens FischerORCiD, Riccardo Loconte, Adrian WeißGND, Eugenia Vitello
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol14
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Part of Periodical
Language:English
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/05/24
Volume:2022
Issue:14
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

