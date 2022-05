Security improvements for enterprise file sychronization and sharing system

With the fast rise of cloud computing adoption in the past few years, more companies are migrating their confidential files from their private data center to the cloud to help enterprise's digital transformation process. Enterprise file synchronization and share (EFSS) is one of the solutions offered for enterprises to store their files in the cloud with secure and easy file sharing and collaboration between its employees. However, the rapidly increasing number of cyberattacks on the cloud might target company's files on the cloud to be stolen or leaked to the public. It is then the responsibility of the EFSS system to ensure the company's confidential files to only be accessible by authorized employees. CloudRAID is a secure personal cloud storage research collaboration project that provides data availability and confidentiality in the cloud. It combines erasure and cryptographic techniques to securely store files as multiple encrypted file chunks in various cloud service providers (CSPs). However, several aspects of CloudRAID's

With the fast rise of cloud computing adoption in the past few years, more companies are migrating their confidential files from their private data center to the cloud to help enterprise's digital transformation process. Enterprise file synchronization and share (EFSS) is one of the solutions offered for enterprises to store their files in the cloud with secure and easy file sharing and collaboration between its employees. However, the rapidly increasing number of cyberattacks on the cloud might target company's files on the cloud to be stolen or leaked to the public. It is then the responsibility of the EFSS system to ensure the company's confidential files to only be accessible by authorized employees. CloudRAID is a secure personal cloud storage research collaboration project that provides data availability and confidentiality in the cloud. It combines erasure and cryptographic techniques to securely store files as multiple encrypted file chunks in various cloud service providers (CSPs). However, several aspects of CloudRAID's concept are unsuitable for secure and scalable enterprise cloud storage solutions, particularly key management system, location-based access control, multi-cloud storage management, and cloud file access monitoring. This Ph.D. thesis focuses on CloudRAID for Business (CfB) as it resolves four main challenges of CloudRAID's concept for a secure and scalable EFSS system. First, the key management system is implemented using the attribute-based encryption scheme to provide secure and scalable intra-company and inter-company file-sharing functionalities. Second, an Internet-based location file access control functionality is introduced to ensure files could only be accessed at pre-determined trusted locations. Third, a unified multi-cloud storage resource management framework is utilized to securely manage cloud storage resources available in various CSPs for authorized CfB stakeholders. Lastly, a multi-cloud storage monitoring system is introduced to monitor the activities of files in the cloud using the generated cloud storage log files from multiple CSPs. In summary, this thesis helps CfB system to provide holistic security for company's confidential files on the cloud-level, system-level, and file-level to ensure only authorized company and its employees could access the files.

