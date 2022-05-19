Schließen

A prospective investigation of developmental trajectories of psychosocial adjustment in adolescents facing a chronic condition - study protocol of an observational, multi-center study

  Background Relatively little is known about protective factors and the emergence and maintenance of positive outcomes in the field of adolescents with chronic conditions. Therefore, the primary aim of the study is to acquire a deeper understanding of the dynamic process of resilience factors, coping strategies and psychosocial adjustment of adolescents living with chronic conditions. Methods/design We plan to consecutively recruit N = 450 adolescents (12–21 years) from three German patient registries for chronic conditions (type 1 diabetes, cystic fibrosis, or juvenile idiopathic arthritis). Based on screening for anxiety and depression, adolescents are assigned to two parallel groups – "inconspicuous" (PHQ-9 and GAD-7 < 7) vs. "conspicuous" (PHQ-9 or GAD-7 ≥ 7) – participating in a prospective online survey at baseline and 12-month follow-up. At two time points (T1, T2), we assess (1) intra- and interpersonal resiliency factors, (2) coping strategies, and (3) health-related quality of life, well-being, satisfaction with life, anxiety and depression. Using a cross-lagged panel design, we will examine the bidirectional longitudinal relations between resiliency factors and coping strategies, psychological adaptation, and psychosocial adjustment. To monitor Covid-19 pandemic effects, participants are also invited to take part in an intermediate online survey. Discussion The study will provide a deeper understanding of adaptive, potentially modifiable processes and will therefore help to develop novel, tailored interventions supporting a positive adaptation in youths with a chronic condition. These strategies should not only support those at risk but also promote the maintenance of a successful adaptation. Trial registration German Clinical Trials Register (DRKS), no. DRKS00025125. Registered on May 17, 2021.

  • phr762.pdfeng
    (1057KB)

    SHA-512:8547b4e05bb390fa51d4c920788c6ecd2471dbe60d6d2927ed55697c0f6692bd57fa86fb9d0bb412cd3743d3159140d992ca8d79932065fc055e25c863a5c4ae

Metadaten
Author details:Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND, Ann-Christin PetersenORCiD, Roman Enzio von RezoriORCiD, Friederike Buchallik, Harald BaumeisterORCiDGND, Reinhard HollORCiD, Kirsten MindenORCiDGND, Annabel Sandra Müller-​StierlinORCiDGND, Christina ReinauerORCiDGND, Doris StaabGND, COACH consortium
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-549951
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54995
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (762)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/19
Publication year:2021
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/05/19
Tag:Adolescents; Chronic conditions; Coping; Cystic fibrosis; Juvenile idiopathic arthritis; Prospective; Protective factors; Quality of life; Resiliency; Type 1 diabetes
Volume:21
Article number:404 (2021)
Number of pages:13
First page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
