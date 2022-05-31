Das Erste ist das Letzte und das Letzte ist das Erste
- Die vorliegende Arbeit vertritt die These, dass Hegels Wissenschaft der Logik mit einer Konzeption von Absolutheit Ernst zu machen versucht, nach der es kein Außerhalb des Absoluten geben kann. Dies macht sich bereits im Anfang der Logik bemerkbar: Wenn es nichts außerhalb des Absoluten geben kann, dann darf auch der Anfang nicht außerhalb des Absoluten sein. Folglich kann der Anfang nur mit dem Absoluten gemacht werden. Das Setzen des Anfangs als absolut ist aber gleichzeitig ein Testen des Anfangs auf seine Absolutheit. Diese Prüfung kann der Anfang nicht bestehen. Denn es liegt im Wesen eines Anfangs, nur Anfang und nicht das Ganze und somit nicht das Absolute zu sein. Der Anfang ist am weitesten davon entfernt, das Ganze zu sein, und muss folglich als das Nicht-Absoluteste innerhalb der Logik betrachtet werden. Also ist er beides: Er ist ein Anfang mit dem Absoluten und er ist ein Anfang mit dem Nicht-Absolutesten. Die Logik widerspricht sich bereits in ihrem Anfang. Von diesem Widerspruch muss sie sich befreien. Diese BefreiungDie vorliegende Arbeit vertritt die These, dass Hegels Wissenschaft der Logik mit einer Konzeption von Absolutheit Ernst zu machen versucht, nach der es kein Außerhalb des Absoluten geben kann. Dies macht sich bereits im Anfang der Logik bemerkbar: Wenn es nichts außerhalb des Absoluten geben kann, dann darf auch der Anfang nicht außerhalb des Absoluten sein. Folglich kann der Anfang nur mit dem Absoluten gemacht werden. Das Setzen des Anfangs als absolut ist aber gleichzeitig ein Testen des Anfangs auf seine Absolutheit. Diese Prüfung kann der Anfang nicht bestehen. Denn es liegt im Wesen eines Anfangs, nur Anfang und nicht das Ganze und somit nicht das Absolute zu sein. Der Anfang ist am weitesten davon entfernt, das Ganze zu sein, und muss folglich als das Nicht-Absoluteste innerhalb der Logik betrachtet werden. Also ist er beides: Er ist ein Anfang mit dem Absoluten und er ist ein Anfang mit dem Nicht-Absolutesten. Die Logik widerspricht sich bereits in ihrem Anfang. Von diesem Widerspruch muss sie sich befreien. Diese Befreiung treibt den Gang vom Anfang fort. Dies erzeugt den Fortgang der Logik. Die anfängliche Bestimmung hebt sich auf und geht in ihre Folgebestimmung über. Die Folgebestimmung wird ihrerseits absolut gesetzt, kann dieser Setzung aber ebenfalls nicht gerecht werden und hebt sich in ihre Folgebestimmung auf. Eine jede Bestimmung, die auf den Anfang folgt, durchläuft diese Bewegung des Absolutsetzens, Daran-Scheiterns und Sich-Aufhebens, bis – ganz am Ende der Logik – ebendiese Bewegung als dasjenige erkannt wird, was allein vermögend ist, dem Anspruch auf Absolutheit zu genügen. Denn wenn eine jede Bestimmung dieser Bewegung unterworfen ist, dann gibt es kein Außerhalb zu dieser Bewegung. Und also muss sie das gesuchte Absolute sein. Auf ihrem Weg hin zur wahren Bedeutung des Absoluten kehrt die Logik immer wieder in die Bestimmung ihres Anfangs zurück, um Voraussetzungen einzuholen, die in Zusammenhang mit ihrem Anfang gemacht werden mussten. Für das Einholen dieser Voraussetzungen werden folgende Textstellen von Interesse sein: der Übergang in die Wesenslogik, der Übergang in die Begriffslogik und das Schlusskapitel. Denn auch zuallerletzt, in ihrem Ende kehrt die Logik in ihren Anfang zurück. Entsprechend kann mit Hegel gesagt werden: Das Erste ist auch das Letzte und das Letzte ist auch das Erste.…
- The following paper argues that Hegel’s Science of Logic is a radical attempt to conceive the absolute as having no outside. This can already be noticed in the beginning of the Logic: If there can be nothing outside the absolute, then the beginning cannot be outside the absolute either. Consequently, the beginning must be made with the absolute itself. However, setting the beginning as absolute is at the same time testing the beginning of its absoluteness. And the beginning does not pass this test. For it is the nature of a beginning to be only a beginning and not the whole. And thus it is also not the absolute. The beginning is the most distant determination from being the whole and must therefore be considered as the most non-absolute in Logic. Consequently, the beginning is both: It is a beginning with the absolute and it is a beginning with the most non-absolute. The very beginning of the Logic is already a self-contradiction. The Logic must free itself from this contradiction. And this liberation is what makes the progress thatThe following paper argues that Hegel’s Science of Logic is a radical attempt to conceive the absolute as having no outside. This can already be noticed in the beginning of the Logic: If there can be nothing outside the absolute, then the beginning cannot be outside the absolute either. Consequently, the beginning must be made with the absolute itself. However, setting the beginning as absolute is at the same time testing the beginning of its absoluteness. And the beginning does not pass this test. For it is the nature of a beginning to be only a beginning and not the whole. And thus it is also not the absolute. The beginning is the most distant determination from being the whole and must therefore be considered as the most non-absolute in Logic. Consequently, the beginning is both: It is a beginning with the absolute and it is a beginning with the most non-absolute. The very beginning of the Logic is already a self-contradiction. The Logic must free itself from this contradiction. And this liberation is what makes the progress that leads beyond the beginning and in which the beginning is sublated. The progress develops subsequent determinations. Each of them is posited as absolute, but none of them can satisfy this absoluteness so that each of them is sublated again in subsequent determinations. Every determination that follows the beginning undergoes this movement of absolutisation, of failing to fulfill absoluteness, and of sublating itself, until – at the very end of Logic – this very movement is recognised as that which alone is capable of fulfilling absoluteness. For if every determination is submitted to this movement, then there is no outside to this movement. And therefore, it must be the absolute. On its progress to elaborate the true meaning of the absolute, the Logic returns repeatedly to the determination of its beginning, in order to catch up with presuppositions that had to be made for exposing its initial determination. The following passages will be of particular interest for catching up with these presuppositions: the transition into the science of Essence, the transition into the science of Notion and the concluding chapter of the Logic. For even at the very end, the Logic returns to its beginning. This led to the following statement by Hegel, which also inspired the title of this paper: The first is also the last and the last is also the first.…
|Adrian HeubergerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-549846
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54984
|das Absolute in Hegels Wissenschaft der Logik und sein absoluter Anfang
|Hans-Peter KrügerGND, Dina EmundtsGND
|Hans-Peter Krüger, Dina Emundts
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/06/08
|2022/05/31
|Absolute; Dialektik; Hegel; Idealismus; Wissenschaft der Logik; absolute Methode; spekulative Philosophie
Hegel; absolute; absolute method; dialectics; idealism; science of logic; speculative philosophy
|224
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International