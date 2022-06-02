Bio-sourced adsorbing poly(2-oxazoline)s mimicking mussel glue proteins for antifouling applications

Nature developed countless systems for many applications. In maritime environments, several organisms established extra-ordinary mechanisms to attach to surfaces. Over the past years, the scientific interest to employ those mechanisms for coatings and long-lasting adhering materials gained significant attention. This work describes the synthesis of bio-inspired adsorbing copoly(2-oxazoline)s for surface coatings with protein repelling effects, mimicking mussel glue proteins. From a set of methoxy substituted phenyl, benzyl, and cinnamyl acids, 2-oxazoline monomers were synthesized. All synthesized 2-oxazolines were analyzed by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, and EI mass spectrometry. With those newly synthesized 2-oxazoline monomers and 2-ethyl-2-oxazoline, kinetic studies concerning homo- and copolymerization in a microwave reactor were conducted. The success of the polymerization reactions was demonstrated by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, and size exclusion chromatography (SEC). The

Nature developed countless systems for many applications. In maritime environments, several organisms established extra-ordinary mechanisms to attach to surfaces. Over the past years, the scientific interest to employ those mechanisms for coatings and long-lasting adhering materials gained significant attention. This work describes the synthesis of bio-inspired adsorbing copoly(2-oxazoline)s for surface coatings with protein repelling effects, mimicking mussel glue proteins. From a set of methoxy substituted phenyl, benzyl, and cinnamyl acids, 2-oxazoline monomers were synthesized. All synthesized 2-oxazolines were analyzed by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, and EI mass spectrometry. With those newly synthesized 2-oxazoline monomers and 2-ethyl-2-oxazoline, kinetic studies concerning homo- and copolymerization in a microwave reactor were conducted. The success of the polymerization reactions was demonstrated by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, and size exclusion chromatography (SEC). The copolymerization of 2-ethyl-2-oxazoline with a selection of methoxy-substituted 2-oxazolines resulted in water-soluble copolymers. To release the adsorbing catechol and cationic units, the copoly(2-oxazoline)s were modified. The catechol units were (partially) released by a methyl aryl ether cleavage reaction. A subsequent partial acidic hydrolysis of the ethyl unit resulted in mussel glue protein-inspired catechol and cation-containing copolymers. The modified copolymers were analyzed by NMR spectroscopy, UV-VIS spectroscopy, and SEC. The catechol- and cation-containing copolymers and their precursors were examined by a Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation (QCM-D), so study the adsorption performance on gold, borosilicate, iron, and polystyrene surfaces. An exemplary study revealed that a catechol and cation-containing copoly(2-oxazoline)-coated gold surface exhibits strong protein repelling properties.

