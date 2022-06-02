Bio-sourced adsorbing poly(2-oxazoline)s mimicking mussel glue proteins for antifouling applications
Biobasierende, adsorbeirende, Muschelklebeproteine nachahmende Poly(2-oxazoline) für Antifouling-Anwendungen
- Nature developed countless systems for many applications. In maritime environments, several organisms established extra-ordinary mechanisms to attach to surfaces. Over the past years, the scientific interest to employ those mechanisms for coatings and long-lasting adhering materials gained significant attention. This work describes the synthesis of bio-inspired adsorbing copoly(2-oxazoline)s for surface coatings with protein repelling effects, mimicking mussel glue proteins. From a set of methoxy substituted phenyl, benzyl, and cinnamyl acids, 2-oxazoline monomers were synthesized. All synthesized 2-oxazolines were analyzed by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, and EI mass spectrometry. With those newly synthesized 2-oxazoline monomers and 2-ethyl-2-oxazoline, kinetic studies concerning homo- and copolymerization in a microwave reactor were conducted. The success of the polymerization reactions was demonstrated by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, and size exclusion chromatography (SEC). TheNature developed countless systems for many applications. In maritime environments, several organisms established extra-ordinary mechanisms to attach to surfaces. Over the past years, the scientific interest to employ those mechanisms for coatings and long-lasting adhering materials gained significant attention. This work describes the synthesis of bio-inspired adsorbing copoly(2-oxazoline)s for surface coatings with protein repelling effects, mimicking mussel glue proteins. From a set of methoxy substituted phenyl, benzyl, and cinnamyl acids, 2-oxazoline monomers were synthesized. All synthesized 2-oxazolines were analyzed by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, and EI mass spectrometry. With those newly synthesized 2-oxazoline monomers and 2-ethyl-2-oxazoline, kinetic studies concerning homo- and copolymerization in a microwave reactor were conducted. The success of the polymerization reactions was demonstrated by FT-IR spectroscopy, NMR spectroscopy, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, and size exclusion chromatography (SEC). The copolymerization of 2-ethyl-2-oxazoline with a selection of methoxy-substituted 2-oxazolines resulted in water-soluble copolymers. To release the adsorbing catechol and cationic units, the copoly(2-oxazoline)s were modified. The catechol units were (partially) released by a methyl aryl ether cleavage reaction. A subsequent partial acidic hydrolysis of the ethyl unit resulted in mussel glue protein-inspired catechol and cation-containing copolymers. The modified copolymers were analyzed by NMR spectroscopy, UV-VIS spectroscopy, and SEC. The catechol- and cation-containing copolymers and their precursors were examined by a Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation (QCM-D), so study the adsorption performance on gold, borosilicate, iron, and polystyrene surfaces. An exemplary study revealed that a catechol and cation-containing copoly(2-oxazoline)-coated gold surface exhibits strong protein repelling properties.…
- In der Natur entwickelten sich unzählige Anpassungen für ebenso viele Lebensbereiche. In maritimen Umgebungen haben sich beispiels-weise bei verschiedenen Organis-men außergewöhnliche Strategien entwickelt, um sich an Oberflächen an-zuheften. In den letzten Jahren hat das wissenschaftliche Interesse an der Nutzung dieser Mechanismen für an Oberflächen haftende Materialien stark zugenommen. Diese Arbeit beschreibt die Synthese von Muschelklebeprotein nachahmenden, bioinspirierten Copoly(2-oxazolinen) für Oberflächen-beschichtungen mit protein-abweisender Wirkung. Aus einer Gruppe von methoxysubstituierten Phenyl-, Benzyl , und Zimtsäuren wurden 2-Oxazolin-Monomere synthetisiert. Alle synthetisierten 2-Oxazoline wurden mittels FT-IR-Spektroskopie, NMR Spektroskopie und EI-Massenspektrometrie analysiert. Mit diesen neu synthetisierten 2-Oxazolin-Monomeren und 2-Ethyl-2-oxazolin (wasserlösliche Komponente) wurden kinetische Studien zur Homo- und Copolymerisation in einem Mikrowellenreaktor durchgeführt. Der Nachweis derIn der Natur entwickelten sich unzählige Anpassungen für ebenso viele Lebensbereiche. In maritimen Umgebungen haben sich beispiels-weise bei verschiedenen Organis-men außergewöhnliche Strategien entwickelt, um sich an Oberflächen an-zuheften. In den letzten Jahren hat das wissenschaftliche Interesse an der Nutzung dieser Mechanismen für an Oberflächen haftende Materialien stark zugenommen. Diese Arbeit beschreibt die Synthese von Muschelklebeprotein nachahmenden, bioinspirierten Copoly(2-oxazolinen) für Oberflächen-beschichtungen mit protein-abweisender Wirkung. Aus einer Gruppe von methoxysubstituierten Phenyl-, Benzyl , und Zimtsäuren wurden 2-Oxazolin-Monomere synthetisiert. Alle synthetisierten 2-Oxazoline wurden mittels FT-IR-Spektroskopie, NMR Spektroskopie und EI-Massenspektrometrie analysiert. Mit diesen neu synthetisierten 2-Oxazolin-Monomeren und 2-Ethyl-2-oxazolin (wasserlösliche Komponente) wurden kinetische Studien zur Homo- und Copolymerisation in einem Mikrowellenreaktor durchgeführt. Der Nachweis der Polymerisationsreaktionen erfolgte durch FT-IR Spektroskopie, NMR Spektroskopie, MALDI-TOF Massenspektrometrie und Gel-Permeations-Chromatographie (GPC). Die Copolymerisation von 2-Ethyl-2-Oxazolin mit Methoxyaryl-substituierten 2-Oxazolinen führte zu wasserlöslichen Copolymeren. Um die adsorbierenden Catechol- und kationischen-Einheiten freizusetzen, wurden die Copolymere modifiziert. Die Catechol-Einheiten wurden durch eine (partielle) Methylaryletherspaltung freigesetzt. Eine anschließende partielle saure Hydrolyse der Ethyleinheit führte zu, von Muschelklebeproteinen inspirierten, catechol- und kationen-haltigen Copolymeren. Die modifizierten Copolymere wurde mittels NMR Spektroskopie, UV-VIS Spektroskopie und SEC analysiert. Die catechol- und kationenhaltigen Copolymere und deren Vorläufercopolymere wurden mittels einer Quarzkristallmikrowaage mit Dissipation (QCM-D) hinsichtlich ihrer Adsorptionsfähigkeit an den Oberflächen Gold, Borosilicat, Eisen und Polystyrol untersucht. Exemplarisch wurde gezeigt, dass eine mit catechol und kationenhaltigem Copoly(2-oxazoline) beschichtete Goldoberfläche, stark proteinabweisende Eigenschaften aufweist.…
|Author details:
|Nils LüdeckeORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-549836
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54983
|Reviewer(s):
|Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Felix SchacherORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Helmut Schlaad
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/06/02
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/04/26
|Release date:
|2022/06/02
|Tag:
|Antifouling; Muschelnachahmend; Poly(2-oxazoline); klebend
adhesive; anti-fouling; mussel-mimicking; poly(2-oxazoline)s
|Number of pages:
|iii, 224
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International