Age and sex effects in physical fitness components of 108,295 third graders including 515 primary schools and 9 cohorts

  • Children’s physical fitness development and related moderating effects of age and sex are well documented, especially boys’ and girls’ divergence during puberty. The situation might be different during prepuberty. As girls mature approximately two years earlier than boys, we tested a possible convergence of performance with five tests representing four components of physical fitness in a large sample of 108,295 eight-year old third-graders. Within this single prepubertal year of life and irrespective of the test, performance increased linearly with chronological age, and boys outperformed girls to a larger extent in tests requiring muscle mass for successful performance. Tests differed in the magnitude of age effects (gains), but there was no evidence for an interaction between age and sex. Moreover, “physical fitness” of schools correlated at r = 0.48 with their age effect which might imply that "fit schools” promote larger gains; expected secular trends from 2011 to 2019 were replicated.

  • phr761.pdfeng
Author details:Thea FühnerORCiD, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Kathleen GolleORCiDGND, Reinhold KlieglORCiDGND
Date of first publication:2022/05/16
Release date:2022/05/16
