Schließen

Representations of classical Greece in theme parks

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-4742-9784-4
ISBN:978-1-4742-9786-8
ISBN:978-1-4742-9785-1
Publisher:Bloomsbury Academic
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/05/10
Number of pages:X, 263
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.