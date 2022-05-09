Prospects for Cherenkov Telescope Array Observations of the Young Supernova Remnant RX J1713.7-3946

F. Acero, R. Aloisio, J. Amans, Elena Amato, L. A. Antonelli, C. Aramo, T. Armstrong, F. Arqueros, Katsuaki Asano, M. Ashley, M. Backes, C. Balazs, A. Balzer, Aya Bamba, Maxim Barkov, J. A. Barrio, Wystan Benbow, K. Bernloehr, V. Beshley, C. Bigongiari, A. Biland, A. Bilinsky, Elisabetta Bissaldi, J. Biteau, O. Blanch, P. Blasi, J. Blazek, C. Boisson, G. Bonanno, A. Bonardi, C. Bonavolonta, G. Bonnoli, C. Braiding, S. Brau-Nogue, J. Bregeon, A. M. Brown, V. Bugaev, A. Bulgarelli, T. Bulik, Michael Burton, A. Burtovoi, G. Busetto, M. Bottcher, R. Cameron, M. Capalbi, Anderson Caproni, P. Caraveo, R. Carosi, E. Cascone, M. Cerruti, Sylvain Chaty, A. Chen, X. Chen, M. Chernyakova, M. Chikawa, J. Chudoba, J. Cohen-Tanugi, S. Colafrancesco, V. Conforti, J. L. Contreras, A. Costa, G. Cotter, Stefano Covino, G. Covone, P. Cumani, G. Cusumano, M. Daniel, F. Dazzi, A. De Angelis, G. De Cesare, A. De Franco, F. De Frondat, E. M. de Gouveia Dal Pino, C. De Lisio, R. de los Reyes Lopez, B. De Lotto, M. de Naurois, F. De Palma, M. Del Santo, C. Delgado, D. della Volpe, T. Di Girolamo, C. Di Giulio, F. Di Pierro, L. Di Venere, M. Doro, J. Dournaux, D. Dumas, V. Dwarkadas, C. Diaz, J. Ebr, Kathrin Egberts, S. Einecke, D. Elsaesser, S. Eschbach, D. Falceta-Goncalves, G. Fasola, E. Fedorova, A. Fernandez-Barral, Gilles Ferrand, M. Fesquet, E. Fiandrini, A. Fiasson, Miroslav D. Filipovic, V. Fioretti, L. Font, Gilles Fontaine, F. J. Franco, L. Freixas Coromina, Yutaka Fujita, Y. Fukui, S. Funk, A. Forster, A. Gadola, R. Garcia Lopez, M. Garczarczyk, N. Giglietto, F. Giordano, A. Giuliani, J. Glicenstein, R. Gnatyk, P. Goldoni, T. Grabarczyk, R. Graciani, J. Graham, P. Grandi, Jonathan Granot, A. J. Green, S. Griffiths, S. Gunji, H. Hakobyan, S. Hara, T. Hassan, M. Hayashida, M. Heller, J. C. Helo, J. Hinton, B. Hnatyk, J. Huet, M. Huetten, T. B. Humensky, M. Hussein, J. Horandel, Y. Ikeno, T. Inada, Y. Inome, S. Inoue, T. Inoue, Y. Inoue, K. Ioka, Maurizio Iori, J. Jacquemier, P. Janecek, D. Jankowsky, I. Jung, P. Kaaret, H. Katagiri, S. Kimeswenger, Shigeo S. Kimura, J. Knodlseder, B. Koch, J. Kocot, K. Kohri, N. Komin, Y. Konno, K. Kosack, S. Koyama, Michaela Kraus, Hidetoshi Kubo, G. Kukec Mezek, J. Kushida, N. La Palombara, K. Lalik, G. Lamanna, H. Landt, J. Lapington, P. Laporte, S. Lee, J. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, J. -P. Lenain, Giuseppe Leto, E. Lindfors, T. Lohse, S. Lombardi, F. Longo, M. Lopez, F. Lucarelli, Pedro Luis Luque-Escamilla, R. Lopez-Coto, M. C. Maccarone, G. Maier, G. Malaguti, D. Mandat, G. Maneva, S. Mangano, A. Marcowith, J. Marti, M. Martinez, G. Martinez, S. Masuda, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, Claudio Melioli, T. Mineo, N. Mirabal, T. Mizuno, R. Moderski, M. Mohammed, T. Montaruli, A. Moralejo, K. Mori, G. Morlino, A. Morselli, E. Moulin, R. Mukherjee, C. Mundell, H. Muraishi, Kohta Murase, Shigehiro Nagataki, T. Nagayoshi, T. Naito, D. Nakajima, T. Nakamori, R. Nemmen, Jacek Niemiec, D. Nieto, M. Nievas-Rosillo, M. Nikolajuk, K. Nishijima, K. Noda, L. Nogues, D. Nosek, B. Novosyadlyj, S. Nozaki, Yutaka Ohira, M. Ohishi, S. Ohm, A. Okumura, R. A. Ong, R. Orito, A. Orlati, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, Marco Padovani, J. Palacio, M. Palatka, Josep M. Paredes, S. Pavy, M. Persic, P. Petrucci, O. Petruk, A. Pisarski, Martin Pohl, A. Porcelli, E. Prandini, J. Prast, G. Principe, M. Prouza, E. Pueschel, G. Puelhofer, A. Quirrenbach, M. Rameez, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, M. Ribo, J. Rico, V. Rizi, J. Rodriguez, G. Rodriguez Fernandez, J. J. Rodriguez Vazquez, P. Romano, G. Romeo, J. Rosado, J. Rousselle, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, I. Sadeh, S. Safi-Harb, T. Saito, N. Sakaki, D. Sanchez, P. Sangiorgi, H. Sano, M. Santander, S. Sarkar, M. Sawada, E. J. Schioppa, H. Schoorlemmer, P. Schovanek, F. Schussler, O. Sergijenko, M. Servillat, A. Shalchi, R. C. Shellard, H. Siejkowski, A. Sillanpaa, D. Simone, V. Sliusar, H. Sol, S. Stanic, R. Starling, L. Stawarz, S. Stefanik, M. Stephan, T. Stolarczyk, M. Szanecki, T. Szepieniec, G. Tagliaferri, H. Tajima, M. Takahashi, J. Takeda, M. Tanaka, S. Tanaka, L. A. Tejedor, Igor Telezhinsky, P. Temnikov, Y. Terada, D. Tescaro, M. Teshima, V. Testa, S. Thoudam, F. Tokanai, D. F. Torres, E. Torresi, G. Tosti, C. Townsley, P. Travnicek, C. Trichard, M. Trifoglio, S. Tsujimoto, V. Vagelli, P. Vallania, L. Valore, W. van Driel, C. van Eldik, Justin Vandenbroucke, V. Vassiliev, M. Vecchi, Stefano Vercellone, S. Vergani, C. Vigorito, S. Vorobiov, M. Vrastil, M. L. Vazquez Acosta, S. J. Wagner, R. Wagner, S. P. Wakely, R. Walter, J. E. Ward, J. J. Watson, A. Weinstein, M. White, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Wilcox, D. A. Williams, R. Wischnewski, P. Wojcik, T. Yamamoto, H. Yamamoto, Ryo Yamazaki, S. Yanagita, L. Yang, T. Yoshida, M. Yoshida, S. Yoshiike, T. Yoshikoshi, M. Zacharias, L. Zampieri, R. Zanin, M. Zavrtanik, D. Zavrtanik, A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, Hannes Zechlin, V. Zhdanov, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn
- We perform simulations for future Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) observations of RX J1713.7-3946, a young supernova remnant (SNR) and one of the brightest sources ever discovered in very high energy (VHE) gamma rays. Special attention is paid to exploring possible spatial (anti) correlations of gamma rays with emission at other wavelengths, in particular X-rays and CO/H I emission. We present a series of simulated images of RX J1713.7-3946 for CTA based on a set of observationally motivated models for the gamma-ray emission. In these models, VHE gamma rays produced by high-energy electrons are assumed to trace the nonthermal X-ray emission observed by XMM-Newton, whereas those originating from relativistic protons delineate the local gas distributions. The local atomic and molecular gas distributions are deduced by the NANTEN team from CO and H I observations. Our primary goal is to show how one can distinguish the emission mechanism(s) of the gamma rays (i.e., hadronic versus leptonic, or a mixture of the two) through informationWe perform simulations for future Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) observations of RX J1713.7-3946, a young supernova remnant (SNR) and one of the brightest sources ever discovered in very high energy (VHE) gamma rays. Special attention is paid to exploring possible spatial (anti) correlations of gamma rays with emission at other wavelengths, in particular X-rays and CO/H I emission. We present a series of simulated images of RX J1713.7-3946 for CTA based on a set of observationally motivated models for the gamma-ray emission. In these models, VHE gamma rays produced by high-energy electrons are assumed to trace the nonthermal X-ray emission observed by XMM-Newton, whereas those originating from relativistic protons delineate the local gas distributions. The local atomic and molecular gas distributions are deduced by the NANTEN team from CO and H I observations. Our primary goal is to show how one can distinguish the emission mechanism(s) of the gamma rays (i.e., hadronic versus leptonic, or a mixture of the two) through information provided by their spatial distribution, spectra, and time variation. This work is the first attempt to quantitatively evaluate the capabilities of CTA to achieve various proposed scientific goals by observing this important cosmic particle accelerator.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|F. Acero, R. Aloisio, J. Amans, Elena AmatoORCiD, L. A. Antonelli, C. Aramo, T. Armstrong, F. Arqueros, Katsuaki AsanoORCiD, M. Ashley, M. Backes, C. Balazs, A. Balzer, Aya BambaORCiD, Maxim BarkovORCiD, J. A. Barrio, Wystan BenbowORCiD, K. Bernloehr, V. Beshley, C. Bigongiari, A. Biland, A. Bilinsky, Elisabetta BissaldiORCiD, J. Biteau, O. Blanch, P. Blasi, J. Blazek, C. Boisson, G. Bonanno, A. Bonardi, C. Bonavolonta, G. Bonnoli, C. Braiding, S. Brau-Nogue, J. Bregeon, A. M. Brown, V. Bugaev, A. Bulgarelli, T. Bulik, Michael BurtonORCiD, A. Burtovoi, G. Busetto, M. Bottcher, R. Cameron, M. Capalbi, Anderson CaproniORCiD, P. Caraveo, R. Carosi, E. Cascone, M. Cerruti, Sylvain ChatyORCiD, A. Chen, X. Chen, M. Chernyakova, M. Chikawa, J. Chudoba, J. Cohen-Tanugi, S. Colafrancesco, V. Conforti, J. L. Contreras, A. Costa, G. Cotter, Stefano CovinoORCiD, G. Covone, P. Cumani, G. Cusumano, M. Daniel, F. Dazzi, A. De Angelis, G. De Cesare, A. De Franco, F. De Frondat, E. M. de Gouveia Dal Pino, C. De Lisio, R. de los Reyes Lopez, B. De Lotto, M. de Naurois, F. De Palma, M. Del Santo, C. Delgado, D. della Volpe, T. Di Girolamo, C. Di Giulio, F. Di Pierro, L. Di Venere, M. Doro, J. Dournaux, D. Dumas, V. Dwarkadas, C. Diaz, J. Ebr, Kathrin EgbertsGND, S. Einecke, D. Elsaesser, S. Eschbach, D. Falceta-Goncalves, G. Fasola, E. Fedorova, A. Fernandez-Barral, Gilles FerrandORCiD, M. Fesquet, E. Fiandrini, A. Fiasson, Miroslav D. FilipovicORCiD, V. Fioretti, L. Font, Gilles FontaineORCiD, F. J. Franco, L. Freixas Coromina, Yutaka FujitaORCiD, Y. Fukui, S. Funk, A. Forster, A. Gadola, R. Garcia Lopez, M. Garczarczyk, N. Giglietto, F. Giordano, A. Giuliani, J. Glicenstein, R. Gnatyk, P. Goldoni, T. Grabarczyk, R. Graciani, J. Graham, P. Grandi, Jonathan GranotORCiD, A. J. Green, S. Griffiths, S. Gunji, H. Hakobyan, S. Hara, T. Hassan, M. Hayashida, M. Heller, J. C. Helo, J. Hinton, B. Hnatyk, J. Huet, M. Huetten, T. B. Humensky, M. Hussein, J. Horandel, Y. Ikeno, T. Inada, Y. Inome, S. Inoue, T. Inoue, Y. Inoue, K. Ioka, Maurizio IoriORCiD, J. Jacquemier, P. Janecek, D. Jankowsky, I. Jung, P. Kaaret, H. Katagiri, S. Kimeswenger, Shigeo S. KimuraORCiD, J. Knodlseder, B. Koch, J. Kocot, K. Kohri, N. Komin, Y. Konno, K. Kosack, S. Koyama, Michaela KrausORCiD, Hidetoshi KuboORCiD, G. Kukec Mezek, J. Kushida, N. La Palombara, K. Lalik, G. Lamanna, H. Landt, J. Lapington, P. Laporte, S. Lee, J. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, J. -P. Lenain, Giuseppe LetoORCiD, E. Lindfors, T. Lohse, S. Lombardi, F. Longo, M. Lopez, F. Lucarelli, Pedro Luis Luque-EscamillaORCiD, R. Lopez-Coto, M. C. Maccarone, G. Maier, G. Malaguti, D. Mandat, G. Maneva, S. Mangano, A. Marcowith, J. Marti, M. Martinez, G. Martinez, S. Masuda, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, Claudio MelioliORCiD, T. Mineo, N. Mirabal, T. Mizuno, R. Moderski, M. Mohammed, T. Montaruli, A. Moralejo, K. Mori, G. Morlino, A. Morselli, E. Moulin, R. Mukherjee, C. Mundell, H. Muraishi, Kohta MuraseORCiD, Shigehiro NagatakiORCiD, T. Nagayoshi, T. Naito, D. Nakajima, T. Nakamori, R. Nemmen, Jacek NiemiecORCiD, D. Nieto, M. Nievas-Rosillo, M. Nikolajuk, K. Nishijima, K. Noda, L. Nogues, D. Nosek, B. Novosyadlyj, S. Nozaki, Yutaka OhiraORCiD, M. Ohishi, S. Ohm, A. Okumura, R. A. Ong, R. Orito, A. Orlati, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, Marco PadovaniORCiD, J. Palacio, M. Palatka, Josep M. ParedesORCiD, S. Pavy, M. Persic, P. Petrucci, O. Petruk, A. Pisarski, Martin PohlORCiDGND, A. Porcelli, E. Prandini, J. Prast, G. Principe, M. Prouza, E. Pueschel, G. Puelhofer, A. Quirrenbach, M. Rameez, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, M. Ribo, J. Rico, V. Rizi, J. Rodriguez, G. Rodriguez Fernandez, J. J. Rodriguez Vazquez, P. Romano, G. Romeo, J. Rosado, J. Rousselle, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, I. Sadeh, S. Safi-Harb, T. Saito, N. Sakaki, D. Sanchez, P. Sangiorgi, H. Sano, M. Santander, S. Sarkar, M. Sawada, E. J. Schioppa, H. Schoorlemmer, P. Schovanek, F. Schussler, O. Sergijenko, M. Servillat, A. Shalchi, R. C. Shellard, H. Siejkowski, A. Sillanpaa, D. Simone, V. Sliusar, H. Sol, S. Stanic, R. Starling, L. Stawarz, S. Stefanik, M. Stephan, T. Stolarczyk, M. Szanecki, T. Szepieniec, G. Tagliaferri, H. Tajima, M. Takahashi, J. Takeda, M. Tanaka, S. Tanaka, L. A. Tejedor, Igor TelezhinskyORCiD, P. Temnikov, Y. Terada, D. Tescaro, M. Teshima, V. Testa, S. Thoudam, F. Tokanai, D. F. Torres, E. Torresi, G. Tosti, C. Townsley, P. Travnicek, C. Trichard, M. Trifoglio, S. Tsujimoto, V. Vagelli, P. Vallania, L. Valore, W. van Driel, C. van Eldik, Justin VandenbrouckeORCiD, V. Vassiliev, M. Vecchi, Stefano VercelloneORCiD, S. Vergani, C. Vigorito, S. Vorobiov, M. Vrastil, M. L. Vazquez Acosta, S. J. Wagner, R. Wagner, S. P. Wakely, R. Walter, J. E. Ward, J. J. Watson, A. Weinstein, M. White, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Wilcox, D. A. Williams, R. Wischnewski, P. Wojcik, T. Yamamoto, H. Yamamoto, Ryo YamazakiORCiD, S. Yanagita, L. Yang, T. Yoshida, M. Yoshida, S. Yoshiike, T. Yoshikoshi, M. Zacharias, L. Zampieri, R. Zanin, M. Zavrtanik, D. Zavrtanik, A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, Hannes ZechlinORCiD, V. Zhdanov, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aa6d67
|ISSN:
|0004-637X
|ISSN:
|1538-4357
|Title of parent work (English):
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/05/09
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/05/09
|Tag:
|ISM: individual objects (RX J1713.7-3946, G347.3-0.5); cosmic rays; gamma rays: ISM
|Volume:
|840
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|14
|Funding institution:
|Ministerio de Ciencia, Tecnologia e Innovacion Productiva (MinCyT); Comision Nacional de Energia Atomica (CNEA); Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Cientificas y Tecnicas (CONICET), Argentina; State Committee of Science of Armenia, Armenia; Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico (CNPq); Fundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FAPERJ); Fundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado de Sao Paulo (FAPESP), Brasil; Croatian Science Foundation, Croatia; Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports [MEYS LE13012, LG14019, 7AMB14AR005]; Czech Science Foundation, Czech Republic [14-17501S]; Ministry of Higher Education and Research; CNRS-INSU; CEA-Irfu; ANR; Regional Council Ile de France; Labex ENIGMASS; OCEVU, France; Max Planck Society, Germany; BMBF, Germany; DESY, Germany; Helmholtz Association, Germany; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science and Technology, India; Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), Italy; Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare (INFN), Italy; MIUR, Italy; ICRR, University of Tokyo, JSPS, Japan; Netherlands Research School for Astronomy (NOVA), Netherlands; Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Netherlands; Bergen Research Foundation, Norway; Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Poland; National Centre for Research and Development, Poland; National Science Centre, Poland; Slovenian Research Agency, Slovenia; MINECO through the National R + D + I; MINECO through Subprograma Severo Ochoa; CDTI funding plans; CPAN; MultiDark Consolider-Ingenio program, Spain; Swedish Research Council, Sweden; Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF); Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Sweden; Ernest Boninchi Foundation, Switzerland; Durham University, UK; Leverhulme Trust, UK; Liverpool University, UK; University of Leicester, UK; University of Oxford, UK; Royal Society, Science and Technologies Facilities Council, UK; U.S. National Science Foundation; U.S. Department of Energy; Argonne National Laboratory; Barnard College; University of California; University of Chicago; Columbia University; Georgia Institute of Technology; Institute for Nuclear and Particle Astrophysics (INPAC-MRPI program); Iowa State University; Washington University McDonnell Center Programme (FP7) [262053]; OSUG; CNRS-IN2P3
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert