Hysteresis of dynamos in rotating spherical shell convection
- Bifurcations of dynamos in rotating and buoyancy-driven spherical Rayleigh-Benard convection in an electrically conducting fluid are investigated numerically. Both nonmagnetic and magnetic solution branches comprised of rotating waves are traced by path-following techniques, and their bifurcations and interconnections for different Ekman numbers are determined. In particular, the question of whether the dynamo branches bifurcate super- or sub-critically and whether a direct link to the primary pure convective states exists is answered.
|Author details:
|Fred FeudelORCiD, Laurette S. Tuckerman, Michael ZaksORCiDGND, Rainer Hollerbach
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevFluids.2.053902
|ISSN:
|2469-990X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review fluids / American Physical Society
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|College Park
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/05/16
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/05/09
|Volume:
|2
|Number of pages:
|11
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access