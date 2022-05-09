Schließen

Hysteresis of dynamos in rotating spherical shell convection

  • Bifurcations of dynamos in rotating and buoyancy-driven spherical Rayleigh-Benard convection in an electrically conducting fluid are investigated numerically. Both nonmagnetic and magnetic solution branches comprised of rotating waves are traced by path-following techniques, and their bifurcations and interconnections for different Ekman numbers are determined. In particular, the question of whether the dynamo branches bifurcate super- or sub-critically and whether a direct link to the primary pure convective states exists is answered.

Author details:Fred FeudelORCiD, Laurette S. Tuckerman, Michael ZaksORCiDGND, Rainer Hollerbach
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevFluids.2.053902
ISSN:2469-990X
Title of parent work (English):Physical review fluids / American Physical Society
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/16
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/05/09
Volume:2
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

