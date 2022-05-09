Schließen

A direct comparison of appetitive and aversive anticipation

  fMRI studies of reward find increased neural activity in ventral striatum and medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), whereas other regions, including the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (d1PFC), anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), and anterior insula, are activated when anticipating aversive exposure. Although these data suggest differential activation during anticipation of pleasant or of unpleasant exposure, they also arise in the context of different paradigms (e.g., preparation for reward vs. threat of shock) and participants. To determine overlapping and unique regions active during emotional anticipation, we compared neural activity during anticipation of pleasant or unpleasant exposure in the same participants. Cues signalled the upcoming presentation of erotic/romantic, violent, or everyday pictures while BOLD activity during the 9-s anticipatory period was measured using fMRI. Ventral striatum and a ventral mPFC subregion were activated when anticipating pleasant, but not unpleasant or neutral, pictures, whereas activation in other regions was enhanced when anticipating appetitive or aversive scenes.

Metadaten
Author details:Christopher T. Sege, Margaret M. Bradley, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Peter J. Lang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbr.2017.03.005
ISSN:0166-4328
ISSN:1872-7549
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28267576
Title of parent work (English):Behavioural brain research : an international journal
Subtitle (English):overlapping and distinct neural activation
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/04
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/05/09
Tag:Anticipation; Emotion; fMRI
Volume:326
Number of pages:7
First page:96
Last Page:102
Funding institution:National Institute of Mental Health [MH098078, MH094386]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

