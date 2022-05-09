Schließen

Sensitivity to Crossover Constraints During Native and Non-native Pronoun Resolution

  • We report the results from two experiments examining native and non-native German speakers’ sensitivity to crossover constraints on pronoun resolution. Our critical stimuli sentences contained personal pronouns in either strong (SCO) or weak crossover (WCO) configurations. Using eye-movement monitoring during reading and a gender-mismatch paradigm, Experiment 1 investigated whether a fronted wh-phrase would be considered as a potential antecedent for a pronoun intervening between the wh-phrase and its canonical position. Both native and non-native readers initially attempted coreference in WCO but not in SCO configurations, as evidenced by early gender-mismatch effects in our WCO conditions. Experiment 2 was an offline antecedent judgement task whose results mirrored the SCO/WCO asymmetry observed in our reading-time data. Taken together, our results show that the SCO constraint immediately restricts pronoun interpretation in both native and non-native comprehension, and further suggest that SCO and WCO constraints derive fromWe report the results from two experiments examining native and non-native German speakers’ sensitivity to crossover constraints on pronoun resolution. Our critical stimuli sentences contained personal pronouns in either strong (SCO) or weak crossover (WCO) configurations. Using eye-movement monitoring during reading and a gender-mismatch paradigm, Experiment 1 investigated whether a fronted wh-phrase would be considered as a potential antecedent for a pronoun intervening between the wh-phrase and its canonical position. Both native and non-native readers initially attempted coreference in WCO but not in SCO configurations, as evidenced by early gender-mismatch effects in our WCO conditions. Experiment 2 was an offline antecedent judgement task whose results mirrored the SCO/WCO asymmetry observed in our reading-time data. Taken together, our results show that the SCO constraint immediately restricts pronoun interpretation in both native and non-native comprehension, and further suggest that SCO and WCO constraints derive from different sources.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Claudia FelserORCiDGND, Janna-Deborah DrummerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10936-016-9465-8
ISSN:0090-6905
ISSN:1573-6555
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27933563
Title of parent work (English):Journal of psycholinguistic research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/12/08
Publication year:2016
Release date:2022/05/09
Tag:Eye-movement monitoring; German; Pronoun resolution; Strong crossover; Weak crossover
Volume:46
Number of pages:19
First page:771
Last Page:789
Funding institution:German Science Foundation [FE1138/1-1]; Alexander-von-Humboldt Professorship
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Potsdam Research Institute for Multilingualism (PRIM)
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.