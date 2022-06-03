Thioacetal-Bausteine für Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe und molekulare Stäbe
Thioacetal building blocks for fluorescent dyes and molecular rods
- Im Rahmen dieser Dissertation wurde der Sauerstoff im Grundgerüst der [1,3]-Dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxol-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe (DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe) vollständig mit Schwefel ausgetauscht und daraus eine neue Klasse von Fluoreszenzfarbstoffen entwickelt, die Benzo[1,2-d:4,5-d']bis([1,3]dithiol)-Fluorophore (S4-DBD-Fluorophore). Insgesamt neun der besonders interessanten, difunktionalisierten Vertreter konnten synthetisiert werden, die sich in ihren elektronenziehenden Gruppen und in ihrer Anordnung unterschieden. Durch den Austausch von Sauerstoff mit Schwefel kam es zu teilweise auffälligen Veränderungen in den Fluoreszenzparametern, wie eine Abnahme der Fluoreszenzquantenausbeuten und -lebenszeiten aber auch eine deutliche Rotverschiebung in den Absorptions- und Emissionswellenlängen mit großen STOKES-Verschiebungen. Damit sind die S4-DBD-Fluorophore eine wertvolle Ergänzung für die DBD-Farbstoffe. Die Ursachen für die Abnahme der Lebenszeiten und Quantenausbeuten konnte auf eine hohe Besetzung des Triplett-ZustandesIm Rahmen dieser Dissertation wurde der Sauerstoff im Grundgerüst der [1,3]-Dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxol-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe (DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe) vollständig mit Schwefel ausgetauscht und daraus eine neue Klasse von Fluoreszenzfarbstoffen entwickelt, die Benzo[1,2-d:4,5-d']bis([1,3]dithiol)-Fluorophore (S4-DBD-Fluorophore). Insgesamt neun der besonders interessanten, difunktionalisierten Vertreter konnten synthetisiert werden, die sich in ihren elektronenziehenden Gruppen und in ihrer Anordnung unterschieden. Durch den Austausch von Sauerstoff mit Schwefel kam es zu teilweise auffälligen Veränderungen in den Fluoreszenzparametern, wie eine Abnahme der Fluoreszenzquantenausbeuten und -lebenszeiten aber auch eine deutliche Rotverschiebung in den Absorptions- und Emissionswellenlängen mit großen STOKES-Verschiebungen. Damit sind die S4-DBD-Fluorophore eine wertvolle Ergänzung für die DBD-Farbstoffe. Die Ursachen für die Abnahme der Lebenszeiten und Quantenausbeuten konnte auf eine hohe Besetzung des Triplett-Zustandes zurückgeführt werden, welcher durch die verstärkten Spin-Bahn-Kopplungen des Schwefels hervorgerufen wird. Zusammen mit dem Arbeitskreis physikalische Chemie der Universität Potsdam konnten auch die photophysikalischen Prozesse über die Transienten-Absorptionsspektroskopie (TAS) aufgeklärt werden. Eine Strategie zur Funktionalisierung der S4-DBD-Farbstoffe am Thioacetalgerüst konnte entwickelt werden. So gelang es Alkohol-, Propargyl-, Azid-, NHS-Ester-, Carbonsäure-, Maleimid- und Tosyl-Gruppen an S4-DBD-Dialdehyden anzubringen. Erweiternd wurden molekulare Stäbe auf Basis von Schwefel-Oligo-Spiro-Ketalen (SOSKs) untersucht, bei denen Sauerstoff durch Schwefel ersetzt wurde. Hier konnten die Synthesen der löslichkeitsvermittelnden TER-Muffe und auch des Tetrathiapentaerythritols als Grundbaustein deutlich verbessert werden. Aus diesen konnte ein einfaches SOSK-Polymer hergestellt werden. Weitere Versuche zum Aufbau eines Stabes müssen aber noch untersucht werden. Um einen S-OSK-Stab aufzubauen hat sich dabei die Dithiocarbonat-Gruppe in ersten Versuchen als potenzielle geeignete Schutzgruppe für das Tetrathiapentaerythritol herausgestellt.…
- In this Thesis, the oxygen in the structure of the [1,3]-dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxole fluorescent dyes (DBD) was completely exchanged with sulfur and from this a new class of fluorescent dyes were developed, the S4-DBD fluorophores. A total of nine of the particularly interesting bifunctional representatives could be synthesized, which differ in their electron-withdrawing groups and their arrangements. The exchange of the oxygen with sulfur causes striking changes in the fluorescence parameters, such as a decrease in the fluorescence quantum yields and lifetimes and a distinct red shifting of the absorption and emission wavelengths with large STOKESShifts. This makes the S4-DBD fluorophores a valuable addition to the DBD dyes. The causes for the decrease in lifetimes and quantum yields could be traced back to a high triplet state occupancy, which is caused by the increased spin-orbit coupling of the sulfur atoms. The photophysical processes after absorption could also be revealed via the transient absorption spectroscopy (TAS)In this Thesis, the oxygen in the structure of the [1,3]-dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxole fluorescent dyes (DBD) was completely exchanged with sulfur and from this a new class of fluorescent dyes were developed, the S4-DBD fluorophores. A total of nine of the particularly interesting bifunctional representatives could be synthesized, which differ in their electron-withdrawing groups and their arrangements. The exchange of the oxygen with sulfur causes striking changes in the fluorescence parameters, such as a decrease in the fluorescence quantum yields and lifetimes and a distinct red shifting of the absorption and emission wavelengths with large STOKESShifts. This makes the S4-DBD fluorophores a valuable addition to the DBD dyes. The causes for the decrease in lifetimes and quantum yields could be traced back to a high triplet state occupancy, which is caused by the increased spin-orbit coupling of the sulfur atoms. The photophysical processes after absorption could also be revealed via the transient absorption spectroscopy (TAS) during a cooperation with the Department of Physical Chemistry of the University of Potsdam. In order to influence the photophysical properties as little as possible, a strategy for functionalizing the S4-DBD dyes on the thioacetal structure could be developed. Using the example of S4-DBD dialdehyde, alcohol, propargyl, azide, NHS ester, carboxylic acid, maleimide and tosyl groups could be succesfuly obtained. Another area in this thesis, where the exchange of oxygen with sulfur was investigated, are molecular rods based on sulfur-oligo-spiro-ketals (S-OSK). Here, the syntheses of the solubilizing TER-Sleeves and also of tetrathiapentaerythritol as a basic building block could be significantly improved. A simple S-OSK polymer could be produced from these, but further attempts to build a rod have yet to be investigated. In order to build up an S-OSK rod, the dithiocarbonate group turned out to be a potentially suitable protective group for the tetrathiapentaerythritol.…
|Daniel FreyseORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-549252
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54925
|Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND, Franz-Josef Meyer-AlmesORCiDGND
|Pablo Wessig
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2022/06/03
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/03/22
|2022/06/03
|Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe; Fluorophore; Thioacetale; organische Chemie
Fluorescent Dyes; Fluorophores; Thioacetals; organic chemistry
|292
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International