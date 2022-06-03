Thioacetal-Bausteine für Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe und molekulare Stäbe

In this Thesis, the oxygen in the structure of the [1,3]-dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxole fluorescent dyes (DBD) was completely exchanged with sulfur and from this a new class of fluorescent dyes were developed, the S4-DBD fluorophores. A total of nine of the particularly interesting bifunctional representatives could be synthesized, which differ in their electron-withdrawing groups and their arrangements. The exchange of the oxygen with sulfur causes striking changes in the fluorescence parameters, such as a decrease in the fluorescence quantum yields and lifetimes and a distinct red shifting of the absorption and emission wavelengths with large STOKESShifts. This makes the S4-DBD fluorophores a valuable addition to the DBD dyes. The causes for the decrease in lifetimes and quantum yields could be traced back to a high triplet state occupancy, which is caused by the increased spin-orbit coupling of the sulfur atoms. The photophysical processes after absorption could also be revealed via the transient absorption spectroscopy (TAS)

In this Thesis, the oxygen in the structure of the [1,3]-dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxole fluorescent dyes (DBD) was completely exchanged with sulfur and from this a new class of fluorescent dyes were developed, the S4-DBD fluorophores. A total of nine of the particularly interesting bifunctional representatives could be synthesized, which differ in their electron-withdrawing groups and their arrangements. The exchange of the oxygen with sulfur causes striking changes in the fluorescence parameters, such as a decrease in the fluorescence quantum yields and lifetimes and a distinct red shifting of the absorption and emission wavelengths with large STOKESShifts. This makes the S4-DBD fluorophores a valuable addition to the DBD dyes. The causes for the decrease in lifetimes and quantum yields could be traced back to a high triplet state occupancy, which is caused by the increased spin-orbit coupling of the sulfur atoms. The photophysical processes after absorption could also be revealed via the transient absorption spectroscopy (TAS) during a cooperation with the Department of Physical Chemistry of the University of Potsdam. In order to influence the photophysical properties as little as possible, a strategy for functionalizing the S4-DBD dyes on the thioacetal structure could be developed. Using the example of S4-DBD dialdehyde, alcohol, propargyl, azide, NHS ester, carboxylic acid, maleimide and tosyl groups could be succesfuly obtained. Another area in this thesis, where the exchange of oxygen with sulfur was investigated, are molecular rods based on sulfur-oligo-spiro-ketals (S-OSK). Here, the syntheses of the solubilizing TER-Sleeves and also of tetrathiapentaerythritol as a basic building block could be significantly improved. A simple S-OSK polymer could be produced from these, but further attempts to build a rod have yet to be investigated. In order to build up an S-OSK rod, the dithiocarbonate group turned out to be a potentially suitable protective group for the tetrathiapentaerythritol.

