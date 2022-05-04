Schließen

How to Redistribute the Revenues from Climate Policy?

  • In light of climate change mitigation efforts, revenues from climate policies are growing, with no consensus yet on how they should be used. Potential efficiency gains from reducing distortionary taxes and the distributional implications of different revenue recycling schemes are currently debated. To account for households heterogeneity and dynamic trade-offs, we study the macroeconomic and welfare performance of different revenue recycling schemes using an Environmental Two-Agent New-Keynesian model, calibrated on the German economy. We find that, in the long run, welfare gains are higher when revenues are used to reduce distortionary taxes on capital, but this comes at the cost of higher inequality: while all households prefer labor income tax reductions to lump-sum transfers, only financially unconstrained households are better off when reducing taxes on capital income. Interestingly, we find that over the transition period relevant to meet short-medium run climate targets, labor income tax cuts are the most efficient andIn light of climate change mitigation efforts, revenues from climate policies are growing, with no consensus yet on how they should be used. Potential efficiency gains from reducing distortionary taxes and the distributional implications of different revenue recycling schemes are currently debated. To account for households heterogeneity and dynamic trade-offs, we study the macroeconomic and welfare performance of different revenue recycling schemes using an Environmental Two-Agent New-Keynesian model, calibrated on the German economy. We find that, in the long run, welfare gains are higher when revenues are used to reduce distortionary taxes on capital, but this comes at the cost of higher inequality: while all households prefer labor income tax reductions to lump-sum transfers, only financially unconstrained households are better off when reducing taxes on capital income. Interestingly, we find that over the transition period relevant to meet short-medium run climate targets, labor income tax cuts are the most efficient and equitable instrument.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich EydamORCiDGND, Francesca DiluisoORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-548960
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54896
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):A Dynamic Perspective with Financially Constrained Households
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (45)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/04
Completion year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/05/04
Tag:E-DSGE; double dividend; environmental tax reform; non-Ricardian households; revenue recycling
Issue:45
Number of pages:32
EU project number / contract (GA) number:03SFK5P0
Funding institution:European Commission
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:E Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics / E6 Macroeconomic Policy, Macroeconomic Aspects of Public Finance, and General Outlook / E62 Fiscal Policy
H Public Economics / H2 Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / H23 Externalities; Redistributive Effects; Environmental Taxes and Subsidies
H Public Economics / H3 Fiscal Policies and Behavior of Economic Agents / H31 Household
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q58 Government Policy
OpenAIRE:OpenAIRE
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

