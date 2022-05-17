Weitergeführte funktionelle Charakterisierung des centrosomalen Proteins Cep192 und Untersuchung der Topologie des Centrosoms in Dictyostelium Amöben

The Dictyostelium centrosome contains no centrioles and has a diameter of approx. 500 nm. It consists of a three layered core structure and a surrounding corona, which nucleates microtubules. This work focusses on the centrosomal protein Cep192 and potential interactors at the centrosome. Localization studies showed, that Cep192 is a permanent resident at the spindle poles during mitosis and that, compared to other centrosomal core proteins, Cep192 is expressed at the highest level. The permanent residence at the spindle poles throughout mitosis is assumed for proteins which localize to the outer core layers, which form the mitotic centrosome. A knockdown of Cep192 resulted in supernumerary microtubule organizing centers (MTOC) and a slightly higher ploidy. Due to the phenotype, a destabilization of the centrosome caused by the reduced Cep192 expression is assumed. Cep192 was fused to the newly established short tags BioH6 and SpotH6, which are recognized by small fluorescently labelled probes. The tagged proteins were used for

The Dictyostelium centrosome contains no centrioles and has a diameter of approx. 500 nm. It consists of a three layered core structure and a surrounding corona, which nucleates microtubules. This work focusses on the centrosomal protein Cep192 and potential interactors at the centrosome. Localization studies showed, that Cep192 is a permanent resident at the spindle poles during mitosis and that, compared to other centrosomal core proteins, Cep192 is expressed at the highest level. The permanent residence at the spindle poles throughout mitosis is assumed for proteins which localize to the outer core layers, which form the mitotic centrosome. A knockdown of Cep192 resulted in supernumerary microtubule organizing centers (MTOC) and a slightly higher ploidy. Due to the phenotype, a destabilization of the centrosome caused by the reduced Cep192 expression is assumed. Cep192 was fused to the newly established short tags BioH6 and SpotH6, which are recognized by small fluorescently labelled probes. The tagged proteins were used for superresolution expansion microscopy. Superresolution expansion microscopy was optimized for the centrosome and allowed the protein specific resolving of the core structure for the first time. Cep192 localizes to the outer core layers. Combination of tagged proteins nicely mirrored all three core layers. CP39 and CP91 localize inbetween Cep192 in the inner core layer. Corona proteins were included in the expansion microscopy: the corona protein CDK5RAP2 comes into close proximity of Cep192 and localizes to the inner corona. A comparison with CP148 and CP224, two other corona proteins, revealed a distinct localization of the proteins within the corona and relatively to the core structure. Applied biotinylase assays with the core proteins CP39 and CP91, as well with the corona protein CDK5RAP2 revealed Cep192 as a possible interaction partner of all three proteins. The results of this work show the important function of Cep192 at the Dictyostelium centrosome and through the biotinylase assay and expansion microscopy data shed a light on the refined Dictyostelium centrosome topology.

