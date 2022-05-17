Weitergeführte funktionelle Charakterisierung des centrosomalen Proteins Cep192 und Untersuchung der Topologie des Centrosoms in Dictyostelium Amöben
Functional Characterization of the Centrosomal Protein Cep192 and Investigation of the Topology of the Centrosome in Dictyostelium amoeba
Das Centrosom von Dictyostelium ist acentriolär aufgebaut, misst ca. 500 nm und besteht aus einer dreischichten Core-Struktur mit umgebender Corona, an der Mikrotubuli nukleieren. In dieser Arbeit wurden das centrosomale Protein Cep192 und mögliche Interaktionspartner am Centrosom eingehend untersucht. Die einleitende Lokalisationsuntersuchung von Cep192 ergab, dass es während der gesamten Mitose an den Spindelpolen lokalisiert und im Vergleich zu den anderen Strukturproteinen der Core-Struktur am stärksten exprimiert ist. Die dauerhafte Lokalisation an den Spindelpolen während der Mitose wird für Proteine angenommen, die in den beiden identisch aufgebauten äußeren Core-Schichten lokalisieren, die das mitotische Centrosom formen. Ein Knockdown von Cep192 führte zur Ausbildung von überzähligen Mikrotubuli-organisierenden Zentren (MTOC) sowie zu einer leicht erhöhten Ploidie. Deshalb wird eine Destabilisierung des Centrosoms durch die verminderte Cep192-Expression angenommen. An Cep192 wurden zwei kleine Tags, der SpotH6- und BioH6-Tag, etabliert, die mit kleinen fluoreszierenden Nachweiskonjugaten markiert werden konnten. Mit den so getagten Proteinen konnte die hochauflösende Expansion Microscopy für das Centrosom optimiert werden und die Core-Struktur erstmals proteinspezifisch in der Fluoreszenzmikroskopie dargestellt werden. Cep192 lokalisiert dabei in den äußeren Core-Schichten. Die kombinierte Markierung von Cep192 und den centrosomalen Proteinen CP39 und CP91 in der Expansion Microscopy erlaubte die Darstellung des dreischichtigen Aufbaus der centrosomalen Core-Struktur, wobei CP39 und CP91 zwischen Cep192 in der inneren Core-Schicht lokalisieren. Auch die Corona wurde in der Expansion Microscopy untersucht: Das Corona-Protein CDK5RAP2 lokalisiert in räumlicher Nähe zu Cep192 in der inneren Corona. Ein Vergleich der Corona-Proteine CDK5RAP2, CP148 und CP224 in der Expansion Microscopy ergab unterscheidbare Sublokalisationen der Proteine innerhalb der Corona und relativ zur Core-Struktur. In Biotinylierungsassays mit den centrosomalen Core-Proteinen CP39 und CP91 sowie des Corona-Proteins CDK5RAP2 konnte Cep192 als möglicher Interaktionspartner identifiziert werden. Die Ergebnisse dieser Arbeit zeigen die wichtige Funktion des Proteins Cep192 im Dictyostelium-Centrosom und ermöglichen durch die Kombination aus Biotinylierungsassays und Expansion Microscopy der untersuchten Proteine ein verbessertes Verständnis der Topologie des Centrosoms.
The Dictyostelium centrosome contains no centrioles and has a diameter of approx. 500 nm. It consists of a three layered core structure and a surrounding corona, which nucleates microtubules. This work focusses on the centrosomal protein Cep192 and potential interactors at the centrosome. Localization studies showed, that Cep192 is a permanent resident at the spindle poles during mitosis and that, compared to other centrosomal core proteins, Cep192 is expressed at the highest level. The permanent residence at the spindle poles throughout mitosis is assumed for proteins which localize to the outer core layers, which form the mitotic centrosome. A knockdown of Cep192 resulted in supernumerary microtubule organizing centers (MTOC) and a slightly higher ploidy. Due to the phenotype, a destabilization of the centrosome caused by the reduced Cep192 expression is assumed. Cep192 was fused to the newly established short tags BioH6 and SpotH6, which are recognized by small fluorescently labelled probes. The tagged proteins were used for superresolution expansion microscopy. Superresolution expansion microscopy was optimized for the centrosome and allowed the protein specific resolving of the core structure for the first time. Cep192 localizes to the outer core layers. Combination of tagged proteins nicely mirrored all three core layers. CP39 and CP91 localize inbetween Cep192 in the inner core layer. Corona proteins were included in the expansion microscopy: the corona protein CDK5RAP2 comes into close proximity of Cep192 and localizes to the inner corona. A comparison with CP148 and CP224, two other corona proteins, revealed a distinct localization of the proteins within the corona and relatively to the core structure. Applied biotinylase assays with the core proteins CP39 and CP91, as well with the corona protein CDK5RAP2 revealed Cep192 as a possible interaction partner of all three proteins. The results of this work show the important function of Cep192 at the Dictyostelium centrosome and through the biotinylase assay and expansion microscopy data shed a light on the refined Dictyostelium centrosome topology.
|Valentin PitzenORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-548891
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54889
|Ralph GräfORCiDGND, Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Christian HammannORCiDGND
|Ralph Gräf, Salim Seyfried, Irene Meyer
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/04/08
|2022/05/17
|CDK5RAP2; Centrosom; Cep192; Fluoreszenzmikroskopie
CDK5RAP2; Cep192; expansion microscopy; fluorescence microscopy
|XI, 104
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International