Strong as a Hippo’s Heart: Biomechanical Hippo Signaling During Zebrafish Cardiac Development

  • The heart is comprised of multiple tissues that contribute to its physiological functions. During development, the growth of myocardium and endocardium is coupled and morphogenetic processes within these separate tissue layers are integrated. Here, we discuss the roles of mechanosensitive Hippo signaling in growth and morphogenesis of the zebrafish heart. Hippo signaling is involved in defining numbers of cardiac progenitor cells derived from the secondary heart field, in restricting the growth of the epicardium, and in guiding trabeculation and outflow tract formation. Recent work also shows that myocardial chamber dimensions serve as a blueprint for Hippo signaling-dependent growth of the endocardium. Evidently, Hippo pathway components act at the crossroads of various signaling pathways involved in embryonic zebrafish heart development. Elucidating how biomechanical Hippo signaling guides heart morphogenesis has direct implications for our understanding of cardiac physiology and pathophysiology.

  pmnr1236.pdf
Author details:Dorothee BornhorstORCiDGND, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-548731
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54873
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1236)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Further contributing person(s):Andrea Erika Münsterberg, Katherine Yutzey, Thomas Brand
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/28
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/04/28
Tag:Hippo signaling; Yap1/Wwtr1 (Taz); cardiac development; endocardium; intra-organ-communication; mechanobiology; myocardium; zebrafish
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

