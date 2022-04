Macrophages play an integral role for the innate immune system. It is critically important for basic research and therapeutic applications to find approaches to potentially modulate their function as the first line of defense. Transient genetic engineering via delivery of synthetic mRNA can serve for such purposes as a robust, reliable and safe technology to modulate macrophage functions. However, a major drawback particularly in the transfection of sensitive immune cells such as macrophages is the immunogenicity of exogenous IVT-mRNAs. Consequently, the direct modulation of human macrophage activity by mRNA-mediated genetic engineering was the aim of this work. The synthetic mRNA can instruct macrophages to synthesize specific target proteins, which can steer macrophage activity in a tailored fashion. Thus, the focus of this dissertation was to identify parameters triggering unwanted immune activation of macrophages, and to find approaches to minimize such effects. When comparing different carrier types as well as mRNA chemistries,

Macrophages play an integral role for the innate immune system. It is critically important for basic research and therapeutic applications to find approaches to potentially modulate their function as the first line of defense. Transient genetic engineering via delivery of synthetic mRNA can serve for such purposes as a robust, reliable and safe technology to modulate macrophage functions. However, a major drawback particularly in the transfection of sensitive immune cells such as macrophages is the immunogenicity of exogenous IVT-mRNAs. Consequently, the direct modulation of human macrophage activity by mRNA-mediated genetic engineering was the aim of this work. The synthetic mRNA can instruct macrophages to synthesize specific target proteins, which can steer macrophage activity in a tailored fashion. Thus, the focus of this dissertation was to identify parameters triggering unwanted immune activation of macrophages, and to find approaches to minimize such effects. When comparing different carrier types as well as mRNA chemistries, the latter had unequivocally a more pronounced impact on activation of human macrophages and monocytes. Exploratory investigations revealed that the choice of nucleoside chemistry, particularly of modified uridine, plays a crucial role for IVT-mRNA-induced immune activation, in a dose-dependent fashion. Additionally, the contribution of the various 5’ cap structures tested was only minor. Moreover, to address the technical aspects of the delivery of multiple genes as often mandatory for advanced gene delivery studies, two different strategies of payload design were investigated, namely “bicistronic” delivery and “monocistronic” co-delivery. The side-by-side comparison of mRNA co-delivery via a bicistronic design (two genes, one mRNA) with a monocistronic design (two gene, two mRNAs) unexpectedly revealed that, despite the intrinsic equimolar nature of the bicistronic approach, it was outperformed by the monocistronic approach in terms of reliable co-expression when quantified on the single cell level. Overall, the incorporation of chemical modifications into IVT-mRNA by using respective building blocks, primarily with the aim to minimize immune activation as exemplified in this thesis, has the potential to facilitate the selection of the proper mRNA chemistry to address specific biological and clinical challenges. The technological aspects of gene delivery evaluated and validated by the quantitative methods allowed us to shed light on crucial process parameters and mRNA design criteria, required for reliable co-expression schemes of IVT-mRNA delivery.

