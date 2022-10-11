Giros Topográficos
- Giros topográficos explora las producciones simbólicas del espacio en una serie de textos narrativos publicados desde el cambio de milenio en América Latina. Retomando los planteos teóricos del spatial turn y de la geocrítica, el estudio aborda las topografías literarias desde cuatro ángulos que exceden y transforman los límites territoriales y nacionales: dinámicas de hiperconectividad mediática y movilidad acelerada; genealogías afectivas; ecologías urbanas; y representaciones de la alteridad. A partir del análisis de obras de Lina Meruane, Guillermo Fadanelli, Andrés Neuman, Andrea Jeftanovic, Sergio Chejfech y Bernardo Carvalho, entre otros, el libro señala los flujos, ambigüedades y tensiones proyectadas por las nuevas comunidades imaginadas del s.XXI. Con ello, el ensayo busca ofrecer un aporte para repensar el estatus de la literatura latinoamericana en el marco de su globalización avanzada y la consecuente consolidación de espacios de enunciación translocalizados.
- Topographic turns investigates the symbolic productions of space in a series of narrative texts published since the turn of the millennium in Latin America. Drawing on theoretical approaches of the Spatial Turn and Geocriticism, the study critically examines literary topographies from four angles that exceed and transform territorial and national boundaries: dynamics of mediatic hyperconnectivity and accelerated mobility; affective genealogies; urban ecologies; and representations of otherness. Based on the analysis of works by Lina Meruane, Guillermo Fadanelli, Andrés Neuman, Andrea Jeftanovic, Sergio Chejfech and Bernardo Carvalho, among others, the book outlines the flows, ambiguities and tensions projected by the imagined communities of the 21st century. Overall the study seeks to offer a contribution to rethink the status of Latin American literature in the context of its advanced globalization and the consequent consolidation of translocalized spaces of enunciation.
|Author details:
|Estefanía Bournot
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-548422
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54842
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-534-7
|ISSN:
|2629-2548
|ISSN:
|2629-253X
|Subtitle (Spanish):
|(Re)escrituras del espacio en la narrativa latinoamericana del siglo XXI
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Potsdamer Bibliothek der WeltRegionen (PoWeR) (6)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Supervisor(s):
|Ottmar Ette
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|Spanish
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/12/20
|Release date:
|2022/10/11
|Tag:
|affective turn; chronotopes; contemporary Latin American literature; geocriticism; globalization; imagined communities; non-places; orientalism; spatial turn; travel literature; urban landscapes; world literature
comunidades imaginadas; cronotopos; geocrítica; giro afectivo; giro espacial; globalización; literatura de viaje; literatura mundial; narrativa latinoamericana contemporánea; no-lugares; orientalismo; paisajes urbanos
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|192
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|8 Literatur / 86 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen / 860 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International