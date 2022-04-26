Boundary Value Problems for the Lorentzian Dirac Operator

The index theorem for elliptic operators on a closed Riemannian manifold by Atiyah and Singer has many applications in analysis, geometry and topology, but it is not suitable for a generalization to a Lorentzian setting. In the case where a boundary is present Atiyah, Patodi and Singer provide an index theorem for compact Riemannian manifolds by introducing non-local boundary conditions obtained via the spectral decomposition of an induced boundary operator, so called APS boundary conditions. Bär and Strohmaier prove a Lorentzian version of this index theorem for the Dirac operator on a manifold with boundary by utilizing results from APS and the characterization of the spectral flow by Phillips. In their case the Lorentzian manifold is assumed to be globally hyperbolic and spatially compact, and the induced boundary operator is given by the Riemannian Dirac operator on a spacelike Cauchy hypersurface. Their results show that imposing APS boundary conditions for these boundary operator will yield a Fredholm operator with a smooth

The index theorem for elliptic operators on a closed Riemannian manifold by Atiyah and Singer has many applications in analysis, geometry and topology, but it is not suitable for a generalization to a Lorentzian setting. In the case where a boundary is present Atiyah, Patodi and Singer provide an index theorem for compact Riemannian manifolds by introducing non-local boundary conditions obtained via the spectral decomposition of an induced boundary operator, so called APS boundary conditions. Bär and Strohmaier prove a Lorentzian version of this index theorem for the Dirac operator on a manifold with boundary by utilizing results from APS and the characterization of the spectral flow by Phillips. In their case the Lorentzian manifold is assumed to be globally hyperbolic and spatially compact, and the induced boundary operator is given by the Riemannian Dirac operator on a spacelike Cauchy hypersurface. Their results show that imposing APS boundary conditions for these boundary operator will yield a Fredholm operator with a smooth kernel and its index can be calculated by a formula similar to the Riemannian case. Back in the Riemannian setting, Bär and Ballmann provide an analysis of the most general kind of boundary conditions that can be imposed on a first order elliptic differential operator that will still yield regularity for solutions as well as Fredholm property for the resulting operator. These boundary conditions can be thought of as deformations to the graph of a suitable operator mapping APS boundary conditions to their orthogonal complement. This thesis aims at applying the boundary conditions found by Bär and Ballmann to a Lorentzian setting to understand more general types of boundary conditions for the Dirac operator, conserving Fredholm property as well as providing regularity results and relative index formulas for the resulting operators. As it turns out, there are some differences in applying these graph-type boundary conditions to the Lorentzian Dirac operator when compared to the Riemannian setting. It will be shown that in contrast to the Riemannian case, going from a Fredholm boundary condition to its orthogonal complement works out fine in the Lorentzian setting. On the other hand, in order to deduce Fredholm property and regularity of solutions for graph-type boundary conditions, additional assumptions for the deformation maps need to be made. The thesis is organized as follows. In chapter 1 basic facts about Lorentzian and Riemannian spin manifolds, their spinor bundles and the Dirac operator are listed. These will serve as a foundation to define the setting and prove the results of later chapters. Chapter 2 defines the general notion of boundary conditions for the Dirac operator used in this thesis and introduces the APS boundary conditions as well as their graph type deformations. Also the role of the wave evolution operator in finding Fredholm boundary conditions is analyzed and these boundary conditions are connected to notion of Fredholm pairs in a given Hilbert space. Chapter 3 focuses on the principal symbol calculation of the wave evolution operator and the results are used to proof Fredholm property as well as regularity of solutions for suitable graph-type boundary conditions. Also sufficient conditions are derived for (pseudo-)local boundary conditions imposed on the Dirac operator to yield a Fredholm operator with a smooth solution space. In the last chapter 4, a few examples of boundary conditions are calculated applying the results of previous chapters. Restricting to special geometries and/or boundary conditions, results can be obtained that are not covered by the more general statements, and it is shown that so-called transmission conditions behave very differently than in the Riemannian setting.

