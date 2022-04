Traditional organizations are strongly encouraged by emerging digital customer behavior and digital competition to transform their businesses for the digital age. Incumbents are particularly exposed to the field of tension between maintaining and renewing their business model. Banking is one of the industries most affected by digitalization, with a large stream of digital innovations around Fintech. Most research contributions focus on digital innovations, such as Fintech, but there are only a few studies on the related challenges and perspectives of incumbent organizations, such as traditional banks. Against this background, this dissertation examines the specific causes, effects and solutions for traditional banks in digital transformation − an underrepresented research area so far. The first part of the thesis examines how digitalization has changed the latent customer expectations in banking and studies the underlying technological drivers of evolving business-to-consumer (B2C) business models. Online consumer reviews are

Traditional organizations are strongly encouraged by emerging digital customer behavior and digital competition to transform their businesses for the digital age. Incumbents are particularly exposed to the field of tension between maintaining and renewing their business model. Banking is one of the industries most affected by digitalization, with a large stream of digital innovations around Fintech. Most research contributions focus on digital innovations, such as Fintech, but there are only a few studies on the related challenges and perspectives of incumbent organizations, such as traditional banks. Against this background, this dissertation examines the specific causes, effects and solutions for traditional banks in digital transformation − an underrepresented research area so far. The first part of the thesis examines how digitalization has changed the latent customer expectations in banking and studies the underlying technological drivers of evolving business-to-consumer (B2C) business models. Online consumer reviews are systematized to identify latent concepts of customer behavior and future decision paths as strategic digitalization effects. Furthermore, the service attribute preferences, the impact of influencing factors and the underlying customer segments are uncovered for checking accounts in a discrete choice experiment. The dissertation contributes here to customer behavior research in digital transformation, moving beyond the technology acceptance model. In addition, the dissertation systematizes value proposition types in the evolving discourse around smart products and services as key drivers of business models and market power in the platform economy. The second part of the thesis focuses on the effects of digital transformation on the strategy development of financial service providers, which are classified along with their firm performance levels. Standard types are derived based on fuzzy-set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA), with facade digitalization as one typical standard type for low performing incumbent banks that lack a holistic strategic response to digital transformation. Based on this, the contradictory impact of digitalization measures on key business figures is examined for German savings banks, confirming that the shift towards digital customer interaction was not accompanied by new revenue models diminishing bank profitability. The dissertation further contributes to the discourse on digitalized work designs and the consequences for job perceptions in banking customer advisory. The threefold impact of the IT support perceived in customer interaction on the job satisfaction of customer advisors is disentangled. In the third part of the dissertation, solutions are developed design-oriented for core action areas of digitalized business models, i.e., data and platforms. A consolidated taxonomy for data-driven business models and a future reference model for digital banking have been developed. The impact of the platform economy is demonstrated here using the example of the market entry by Bigtech. The role-based e3-value modeling is extended by meta-roles and role segments and linked to value co-creation mapping in VDML. In this way, the dissertation extends enterprise modeling research on platform ecosystems and value co-creation using the example of banking.

