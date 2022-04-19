Schließen

Instructional characteristics in mathematics classrooms

  This longitudinal study examined relationships between student-perceived teaching for meaning, support for autonomy, and competence in mathematic classrooms (Time 1), and students' achievement goal orientations and engagement in mathematics 6 months later (Time 2). We tested whether student-perceived instructional characteristics at Time 1 indirectly related to student engagement at Time 2, via their achievement goal orientations (Time 2), and, whether student gender moderated these relationships. Participants were ninth and tenth graders (55.2% girls) from 46 classrooms in ten secondary schools in Berlin, Germany. Only data from students who participated at both timepoints were included (N = 746 out of total at Time 1 1118; dropout 33.27%). Longitudinal structural equation modeling showed that student-perceived teaching for meaning and support for competence indirectly predicted intrinsic motivation and effort, via students' mastery goal orientation. These paths were equivalent for girls and boys. The findings are significant for mathematics education, in identifying motivational processes that partly explain the relationships between student-perceived teaching for meaning and competence support and intrinsic motivation and effort in mathematics.

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca Christine LazaridesORCiDGND, Charlott RubachORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13394-017-0196-4
ISSN:1033-2170
ISSN:2211-050X
Title of parent work (English):Mathematics Education Research Journal
Subtitle (English):relationships to achievement goal orientation and student engagement
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/17
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/19
Tag:Achievement goal orientation; Effort; Gender; Instruction; Intrinsicmotivation; Mathematics classrooms
Volume:29
Number of pages:17
First page:201
Last Page:217
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

