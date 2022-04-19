Schließen

The mafic rocks along the North Tabriz Fault, possible remnants of Neo-Tethys oceanic crust in NW Iran

  The North Tabriz Fault is seismologically an active fault with current right lateral strike-slip movements. Restricted mafic to intermediate Fate Cretaceous igneous rocks are exposed along the North Tabriz Fault. Whole rock and clinopyroxene phenocrysts geochemistry were studied in order to characterize the petrogenesis of these mafic rocks and their possible relation to an oceanic crust. The results indicate a tholeiitic parental magma that formed in an evolved mid-ocean ridge tectonic setting similar to the Iceland mid-Atlantic ridge basalts. The ocean floor basalt characteristics give evidence of an oceanic crust along the North Tabriz Fault. Therefore, the trend of the North Tabriz Fault more likely marks a suture zone related to the closure of a branch of the Neo-Tethys Ocean in the NW Iran. This fault, in addition to the Caucasus and Zagros suture zones, compensates an important part of the convergence between the Arabian and Eurasian plates resulting from the Red Sea divergence. It is concluded that the North Tabriz Fault appears to be possible southeastern continuation of the North Anatolian suture zone.

Metadaten
Author details:Fatemeh Mesbahi, Mohammad Mohajjel, Roland OberhänsliGND, Mohsen Moazzen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.22059/geope.2017.232747.648323
ISSN:2228-7817
Title of parent work (English):Geopersia
Publisher:Graduate Faculty of Environment, University of Theran
Place of publishing:Tehran
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/08/29
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/19
Tag:Late Cretaceous; Mafic Rocks; North Tabriz Fault; Tholeiite
Volume:7
Number of pages:11
First page:301
Last Page:311
Funding institution:Tarbiat Modares University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

