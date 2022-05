Geochemical and Hydraulic Modeling of Cavernous Structures in Potash Seams

Salt deposits offer a variety of usage types. These include the mining of rock salt and potash salt as important raw materials, the storage of energy in man-made underground caverns, and the disposal of hazardous substances in former mines. The most serious risk with any of these usage types comes from the contact with groundwater or surface water. It causes an uncontrolled dissolution of salt rock, which in the worst case can result in the flooding or collapse of underground facilities. Especially along potash seams, cavernous structures can spread quickly, because potash salts show a much higher solubility than rock salt. However, as their chemical behavior is quite complex, previous models do not account for these highly soluble interlayers. Therefore, the objective of the present thesis is to describe the evolution of cavernous structures along potash seams in space and time in order to improve hazard mitigation during the utilization of salt deposits. The formation of cavernous structures represents an interplay of chemical

Salt deposits offer a variety of usage types. These include the mining of rock salt and potash salt as important raw materials, the storage of energy in man-made underground caverns, and the disposal of hazardous substances in former mines. The most serious risk with any of these usage types comes from the contact with groundwater or surface water. It causes an uncontrolled dissolution of salt rock, which in the worst case can result in the flooding or collapse of underground facilities. Especially along potash seams, cavernous structures can spread quickly, because potash salts show a much higher solubility than rock salt. However, as their chemical behavior is quite complex, previous models do not account for these highly soluble interlayers. Therefore, the objective of the present thesis is to describe the evolution of cavernous structures along potash seams in space and time in order to improve hazard mitigation during the utilization of salt deposits. The formation of cavernous structures represents an interplay of chemical and hydraulic processes. Hence, the first step is to systematically investigate the dissolution and precipitation reactions that occur when water and potash salt come into contact. For this purpose, a geochemical reaction model is used. The results show that the minerals are only partially dissolved, resulting in a porous sponge like structure. With the saturation of the solution increasing, various secondary minerals are formed, whose number and type depend on the original rock composition. Field data confirm a correlation between the degree of saturation and the distance from the center of the cavern, where solution is entering. Subsequently, the reaction model is coupled with a flow and transport code and supplemented by a novel approach called ‘interchange’. The latter enables the exchange of solution and rock between areas of different porosity and mineralogy, and thus ultimately the growth of the cavernous structure. By means of several scenario analyses, cavern shape, growth rate and mineralogy are systematically investigated, taking also heterogeneous potash seams into account. The results show that basically four different cases can be distinguished, with mixed forms being a frequent occurrence in nature. The classification scheme is based on the dimensionless numbers Péclet and Damköhler, and allows for a first assessment of the hazard potential. In future, the model can be applied to any field case, using measurement data for calibration. The presented research work provides a reactive transport model that is able to spatially and temporally characterize the propagation of cavernous structures along potash seams for the first time. Furthermore, it allows to determine thickness and composition of transition zones between cavern center and unaffected salt rock. The latter is particularly important in potash mining, so that natural cavernous structures can be located at an early stage and the risk of mine flooding can thus be reduced. The models may also contribute to an improved hazard prevention in the construction of storage caverns and the disposal of hazardous waste in salt deposits. Predictions regarding the characteristics and evolution of cavernous structures enable a better assessment of potential hazards, such as integrity or stability loss, as well as of suitable mitigation measures.

