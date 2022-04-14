Schließen

Poly[acrylonitrile-co-(N-vinyl pyrrolidone)] nanoparticles - Composition-dependent skin penetration enhancement of a dye probe and biocompatibility

  Nanoparticles can improve topical drug delivery: size, surface properties and flexibility of polymer nanoparticles are defining its interaction with the skin. Only few studies have explored skin penetration for one series of structurally related polymer particles with systematic alteration of material composition. Here, a series of rigid poly[acrylonitrile-co-(N-vinyl pyrrolidone)] model nanoparticles stably loaded with Nile Red or Rhodamin B, respectively, was comprehensively studied for biocompatibility and functionality. Surface properties were altered by varying the molar content of hydrophilic NVP from 0 to 24.1% and particle size ranged from 35 to 244 nm. Whereas irritancy and genotoxicity were not revealed, lipophilic and hydrophilic nanoparticles taken up by keratinocytes affected cell viability. Skin absorption of the particles into viable skin ex vivo was studied using Nile Red as fluorescent probe. Whilst an intact stratum corneum efficiently prevented penetration, almost complete removal of the horny layer allowed nanoparticles of smaller size and hydrophilic particles to penetrate into viable epidermis and dermis. Hence, systematic variations of nanoparticle properties allows gaining insights into critical criteria for biocompatibility and functionality of novel nanocarriers for topical drug delivery and risks associated with environmental exposure.

Metadaten
Author details:Nan Zhang, Andre Said, Christian WischkeORCiD, Vivian Kral, Robert Brodwolf, Pierre Volz, Alexander Boreham, Christian GereckeORCiD, Wenzhong Li, Axel T. Neffe, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Ulrike Alexiev, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Monika Schäfer-KortingGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejpb.2016.10.019
ISSN:0939-6411
ISSN:1873-3441
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27989766
Title of parent work (English):European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/14
Tag:Biocompatibility testing; Drug delivery systems; Nanoparticle; Poly[acrylonitrile-co-(N-vinyl pyrrolidone)]; Polymers; Skin absorption
Volume:116
Number of pages:10
First page:66
Last Page:75
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (Collaborative Research Center 1112); Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany [1315848B]; China Scholarship Council; Freie Universitat Berlin
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

