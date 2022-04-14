Schließen

Influence of surfactants on depsipeptide submicron particle formation

  • Surfactants are required for the formation and stabilization of hydrophobic polymeric particles in aqueous environment. In order to form submicron particles of varying sizes from oligo[3-(S)-sec-butylmorpholine-2,5-dione]diols ((OBMD)-diol), different surfactants were investigated. As new surfactants, four-armed star-shaped oligo(ethylene glycol)s of molecular weights of 5-20 kDa functionalized with desamino-tyrosine (sOEG-DAT) resulted in smaller particles with lower PDI than with desaminotyrosyl tyrosine (sOEG-DATT) in an emulsion/solvent evaporation method. In a second set of experiments, sOEG-DAT of M-n= 10 kDa was compared with the commonly employed emulsifiers polyvinylalcohol (PVA), polyoxyethylene (20) sorbitan monolaurate (Tween 20), and D-alpha-tocopherol polyethylene glycol succinate (VIT E-TPGS) for OBMD particle preparation. sOEG-DAT allowed to systematically change sizes in a range of 300 up to 900 nm with narrow polydispersity, while in the other cases, a lower size range (250-400 nm, PVA; 300 nm, Tween 20) or noSurfactants are required for the formation and stabilization of hydrophobic polymeric particles in aqueous environment. In order to form submicron particles of varying sizes from oligo[3-(S)-sec-butylmorpholine-2,5-dione]diols ((OBMD)-diol), different surfactants were investigated. As new surfactants, four-armed star-shaped oligo(ethylene glycol)s of molecular weights of 5-20 kDa functionalized with desamino-tyrosine (sOEG-DAT) resulted in smaller particles with lower PDI than with desaminotyrosyl tyrosine (sOEG-DATT) in an emulsion/solvent evaporation method. In a second set of experiments, sOEG-DAT of M-n= 10 kDa was compared with the commonly employed emulsifiers polyvinylalcohol (PVA), polyoxyethylene (20) sorbitan monolaurate (Tween 20), and D-alpha-tocopherol polyethylene glycol succinate (VIT E-TPGS) for OBMD particle preparation. sOEG-DAT allowed to systematically change sizes in a range of 300 up to 900 nm with narrow polydispersity, while in the other cases, a lower size range (250-400 nm, PVA; 300 nm, Tween 20) or no effective particle formation was observed. The ability of tailoring particle size in a broad range makes sOEG-DAT of particular interest for the formation of oligodepsipeptide particles, which can further be investigated as drug carriers for controlled delivery. (C) 2016 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nadia Brunacci, Christian WischkeORCiD, Toufik Naolou, Axel Thomas NeffeORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejpb.2016.11.011
ISSN:0939-6411
ISSN:1873-3441
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27847277
Title of parent work (English):European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/01
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/04/14
Tag:Depsipeptide; Particle size; Submicron particles; Surfactants
Volume:116
Number of pages:5
First page:61
Last Page:65
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG), Germany through the Collaborative Research Centre 1112 "Nanocarriers"
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

