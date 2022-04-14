Influence of surfactants on depsipeptide submicron particle formation
- Surfactants are required for the formation and stabilization of hydrophobic polymeric particles in aqueous environment. In order to form submicron particles of varying sizes from oligo[3-(S)-sec-butylmorpholine-2,5-dione]diols ((OBMD)-diol), different surfactants were investigated. As new surfactants, four-armed star-shaped oligo(ethylene glycol)s of molecular weights of 5-20 kDa functionalized with desamino-tyrosine (sOEG-DAT) resulted in smaller particles with lower PDI than with desaminotyrosyl tyrosine (sOEG-DATT) in an emulsion/solvent evaporation method. In a second set of experiments, sOEG-DAT of M-n= 10 kDa was compared with the commonly employed emulsifiers polyvinylalcohol (PVA), polyoxyethylene (20) sorbitan monolaurate (Tween 20), and D-alpha-tocopherol polyethylene glycol succinate (VIT E-TPGS) for OBMD particle preparation. sOEG-DAT allowed to systematically change sizes in a range of 300 up to 900 nm with narrow polydispersity, while in the other cases, a lower size range (250-400 nm, PVA; 300 nm, Tween 20) or noSurfactants are required for the formation and stabilization of hydrophobic polymeric particles in aqueous environment. In order to form submicron particles of varying sizes from oligo[3-(S)-sec-butylmorpholine-2,5-dione]diols ((OBMD)-diol), different surfactants were investigated. As new surfactants, four-armed star-shaped oligo(ethylene glycol)s of molecular weights of 5-20 kDa functionalized with desamino-tyrosine (sOEG-DAT) resulted in smaller particles with lower PDI than with desaminotyrosyl tyrosine (sOEG-DATT) in an emulsion/solvent evaporation method. In a second set of experiments, sOEG-DAT of M-n= 10 kDa was compared with the commonly employed emulsifiers polyvinylalcohol (PVA), polyoxyethylene (20) sorbitan monolaurate (Tween 20), and D-alpha-tocopherol polyethylene glycol succinate (VIT E-TPGS) for OBMD particle preparation. sOEG-DAT allowed to systematically change sizes in a range of 300 up to 900 nm with narrow polydispersity, while in the other cases, a lower size range (250-400 nm, PVA; 300 nm, Tween 20) or no effective particle formation was observed. The ability of tailoring particle size in a broad range makes sOEG-DAT of particular interest for the formation of oligodepsipeptide particles, which can further be investigated as drug carriers for controlled delivery. (C) 2016 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.…
|Nadia Brunacci, Christian WischkeORCiD, Toufik Naolou, Axel Thomas NeffeORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|Depsipeptide; Particle size; Submicron particles; Surfactants
