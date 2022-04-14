Role of soluble and membrane-bound dipeptidyl peptidase-4 in diabetic nephropathy
- Diabetic nephropathy is one of the most frequent, devastating and costly complications of diabetes. The available therapeutic approaches are limited. Dipeptidyl peptidase type 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors represent a new class of glucose-lowering drugs that might also have reno-protective properties. DPP-4 exists in two forms: a plasma membranebound form and a soluble form, and can exert many biological actions mainly through its peptidase activity and interaction with extracellular matrix components. The kidneys have the highest DPP-4 expression level in mammalians. DPP-4 expression and urinary activity are up-regulated in diabetic nephropathy, highlighting its role as a potential target to manage diabetic nephropathy. Preclinical animal studies and some clinical data suggest that DPP-4 inhibitors decrease the progression of diabetic nephropathy in a blood pressure-and glucose-independent manner. Many studies reported that these reno-protective effects could be due to increased half-life of DPP-4 substrates such as glucagon-like peptide-1Diabetic nephropathy is one of the most frequent, devastating and costly complications of diabetes. The available therapeutic approaches are limited. Dipeptidyl peptidase type 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors represent a new class of glucose-lowering drugs that might also have reno-protective properties. DPP-4 exists in two forms: a plasma membranebound form and a soluble form, and can exert many biological actions mainly through its peptidase activity and interaction with extracellular matrix components. The kidneys have the highest DPP-4 expression level in mammalians. DPP-4 expression and urinary activity are up-regulated in diabetic nephropathy, highlighting its role as a potential target to manage diabetic nephropathy. Preclinical animal studies and some clinical data suggest that DPP-4 inhibitors decrease the progression of diabetic nephropathy in a blood pressure-and glucose-independent manner. Many studies reported that these reno-protective effects could be due to increased half-life of DPP-4 substrates such as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and stromal derived factor-1 alpha (SDF-1a). However, the underlying mechanisms are far from being completely understood and clearly need further investigations.…
|Author details:
|Ahmed Abdallah Abdalrahman Mohamed HasanORCiDGND, Berthold HocherORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1530/JME-17-0005
|ISSN:
|0952-5041
|ISSN:
|1479-6813
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28420715
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of Molecular Endocrinology
|Publisher:
|Bioscientifica LTD
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/04/18
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/04/14
|Tag:
|DPP-4; DPP-4 inhibitors; GLP-1 and SDF-1a; diabetic nephropathy
|Volume:
|59
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|R1
|Last Page:
|R10
|Funding institution:
|Boehringer Ingelheim; manufacturer of linagliptin
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access