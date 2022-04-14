Isoflavones and Rotenoids from the Leaves of Millettia oblata ssp teitensis

Tsegaye Deyou, Makungu Marco, Matthias Heydenreich, Fangfang Pan, Amra Gruhonjic, Paul A. Fitzpatrick, Andreas Koch, Solomon Derese, Jerry Pelletier, Kari Rissanen, Abiy Yenesew, Mate Erdelyi
- A new isoflavone, 8-prenylmilldrone (1), and four new rotenoids, oblarotenoids A-D (2-5), along with nine known compounds (6-14), were isolated from the CH2Cl2/CH3OH (1:1) extract of the leaves of Millettia oblata ssp. teitensis by chromatographic separation. The purified compounds were identified by NMR spectroscopic and mass spectrometric analyses, whereas the absolute configurations of the rotenoids were established on the basis of chiroptical data and in some cases by single-crystal X-ray crystallography. Maximaisoflavone J (11) and oblarotenoid C (4) showed weak activity against the human breast cancer cell line MDA-MB-231 with IC50 values of 33.3 and 93.8 mu M, respectively.
