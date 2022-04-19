Observing Femtosecond Fragmentation Using Ultrafast X-ray-Induced Auger Spectra

Thomas J. A. Wolf, Fabian Holzmeier, Isabella Wagner, Nora Berrah, Christoph Bostedt, John Bozek, Phil Bucksbaum, Ryan Coffee, James Cryan, Joe Farrell, Raimund Feifel, Todd J. Martinez, Brian McFarland, Melanie Mucke, Saikat Nandi, Francesco Tarantelli, Ingo Fischer, Markus Gühr
- Molecules often fragment after photoionization in the gas phase. Usually, this process can only be investigated spectroscopically as long as there exists electron correlation between the photofragments. Important parameters, like their kinetic energy after separation, cannot be investigated. We are reporting on a femtosecond time-resolved Auger electron spectroscopy study concerning the photofragmentation dynamics of thymine. We observe the appearance of clearly distinguishable signatures from thymines neutral photofragment isocyanic acid. Furthermore, we observe a time-dependent shift of its spectrum, which we can attribute to the influence of the charged fragment on the Auger electron. This allows us to map our time-dependent dataset onto the fragmentation coordinate. The time dependence of the shift supports efficient transformation of the excess energy gained from photoionization into kinetic energy of the fragments. Our method is broadly applicable to the investigation of photofragmentation processes.
|Thomas J. A. WolfORCiD, Fabian Holzmeier, Isabella Wagner, Nora Berrah, Christoph Bostedt, John Bozek, Phil Bucksbaum, Ryan Coffee, James Cryan, Joe Farrell, Raimund Feifel, Todd J. MartinezORCiD, Brian McFarland, Melanie Mucke, Saikat Nandi, Francesco TarantelliORCiD, Ingo FischerORCiD, Markus GührORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/app7070681
|2076-3417
|Applied sciences
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2017/07/01
|2017
|2022/04/19
|Auger electron spectroscopy; photochemistry; photofragmentation; ultrafast dynamics
|7
|7
|11
|AMOS program within the Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences Division of the Office of Basic Energy Sciences, Office of Science, U.S. Department of Energy; Office of Science Early Career Research Program through the Office of Basic Energy Sciences, U.S. Department of Energy [DE-SC0012376]; Volkswagen foundation; DFG [FI 575/7-3]; German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina [LPDS2013-14]; Swedish Research Council; Goran Gustafsson Foundation; Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, Sweden
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International